The Tompkins County Health Department is notifying the community of several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Vaccine is readily available in Tompkins County, and TCHD urges all individuals aged 12+ to get vaccinated.
Tompkins County Health Department is offering the following clinics:
Town of Ithaca
· Ellis Hollow Apartments, 1028 Ellis Hollow Rd., Ithaca
· Friday, August 13 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm
· 18 years and older
· Vaccine: Moderna (1st dose)
· Walk-ins Welcome
· Register for an appointment: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#coniferellishollow-aug13
Ithaca Free Clinic, with REACH Medical
· Ithaca Free Clinic, 512 W. Seneca Street, Ithaca
· Friday, August 13 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm
· Ages 18 and older
· Vaccine: unspecified
· Appointments required
· Call 607-330-1254, email clinic@ithacahealth.org or for more information, go to: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#ifc-aug13
City of Ithaca
· Southside Community Center, 305 S. Plain Street, Ithaca
· Saturday, August 14 from 5:30pm – 8:00pm
· 18 years and older
· Vaccine: Moderna (1st dose)
· Walk-ins Welcome
· Register for an appointment: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#southside-aug14
Newfield
· Newfield High School, Cafeteria, 247 Main Street, Newfield
· Wednesday, August 18 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm
· Ages 12 and older
· Vaccine: Pfizer (1st dose)
· For minors under 18, a parent or guardian is required to identify the minor and provide consent.
· Register for an appointment: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19popup#newfield-aug18
Dr. William Klepack, Tompkins County Medical Director, stated, “In Tompkins County, 77% of residents age 18+ have received their first vaccination dose. Vaccine is proving to be effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19.”
“Vaccine is readily available in our community. If you or your friends and family have not yet been vaccinated, now is the time. Please check our website, go to a local pharmacy, or call 2-1-1 to learn how to get vaccinated,” reminded Dr. Klepack.
Information about local clinics can be found on the TCHD website.
Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm to be registered over the phone.
NYS State-run Vaccination Sites are offering vaccine to all eligible age groups. Appointments can be scheduled on the NYS Department of Health website. Local pharmacies and medical offices may have vaccine available.
