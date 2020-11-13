UPDATE: On Nov. 12 at approximately 10:20 p.m., the State Police announced that Kevin Witt was taken into custody near Rt. 326 in the town of Aurelius, Cayuga County. State Police Investigators will work with Prison Officials and the Seneca County District Attorney to file charges.
An incarcerated parolee from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus near Ovid escaped while on a work detail outside of the secure area on the Willard campus. Kevin Witt is 29, white and 5-foot-9 with a medium build. He was last seen on Nov. 9 around 7 p.m. Anyone with information should call the New York State Police at 585-398-4100, or 911. For a photo of Witt, visit Ithaca.com.
