UPDATE: Police arrested a 15-year-old on Tuesday. Police say they believe the juvenile is responsible for the armed robbery at Quik Shoppe convenience store at 317 Third St. on July 21.
The defendant was subsequently remanded before Judge Cassidy and arraigned to a detention facility. Police say that the defendant robbed the convenience store of approx. $200 with a pistol before fleeing the scene on foot.
JULY 22: Ithaca police responded to a call about an armed robbery at 317 Third Street, Quik Shoppe, at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday night.
The clerk, who reported the incident, said that the suspect entered the story, approached the clerk, revealed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to a police report. The clerk was able to get to the register and gave an unidentified amount of money before the suspect fled the scene on foot.
At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a dark colored long sleeved hooded shirt or sweatshirt, dark bottoms, opaque gloves, and a ski type mask at the time of the robbery. According to the police report, the suspect is likely a white male of average height and build.
No injuries were reported related to the incident.
The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
