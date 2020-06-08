In a June 8 press release, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported two more individuals at the Elderwood Nursing Home at Waverly due to COVID-19, which now puts the county total at 24.
“Today we are saddened to report that two lives were lost at Elderwood Nursing Home due to the Coronavirus," Sauerbrey said in the release. "Our sympathies to the families involved.”
One brighter note from Monday's release is that three people from the same nursing facility have recovered from the virus. Ninety-eight people overall have now recovered after contracting COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 144 confirmed cases in Tioga County. Sixty-one people are in mandatory quarantine.
