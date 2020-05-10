The COVID-19 death total in Tioga County has risen to 18 after two more deaths were reported by the health department on May 10. These are the second and third deaths reported in the past two days, and the third and fourth this week.
No details were released about the two individuals who passed away. A large portion of the deaths have come from the Elderwood nursing home in Waverly after it was reported back in late April that there was an outbreak of the virus at the facility. However, Sunday's release, along with Saturday's release, did not disclose any information regarding the individuals who died, so it is unknown whether or not they were associated with the nursing home.
“Please know we are thinking of family members during this difficult time and pray that this pandemic will end soon,” Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey said in a press release.
The number of confirmed cases in the county increased by three to 116. Eight-five people are in "mandatory quarantine," while zero are in "precautionary quarantine." The number of people who have "recovered" – meaning they show no signs of symptoms or a fever and have been released from isolation – is 39, which is the same total from May 9.
