Joshua Soper and Nathan Brace are seeking reelection to the Candor Central School District Board of Education this month. Both candidates sat down with the Chronicle to discuss their candidacies.
Joshua Soper
Candor Chronicle: What is your connection to the school district?
Joshua Soper: I have three children in the district, who will all be in the high school starting this fall. I volunteer with many different programs across the school district and serve as an assistant coach for the boys varsity basketball team. In addition to coaching during basketball season, I have coached all levels of basketball in the community from youth to AAU and summer league. I have enjoyed a trip to Peru with the Culture Club, giving a presentation to the sixth grade class on my experiences around the world and giving a few Saturdays to working with the Winner's Circle car project. I have a vested interest in the school district and the success of its students in becoming productive, well-rounded members of society.
CC: Why should the public consider voting for you for another term?
JS: I bring a balanced approach to the position. I try to make decisions keeping the whole community in mind with respect to the needs of the students, faculty and the tax payers in general. I am mostly conservative in thinking but keep an open mind when considering all decisions. I have often taken the time to purchase and read new books requested for the curriculum and I was elected by my peers to serve as the vice president for this past school year.
Beyond my past three years on the board, I have always considered service to be important. I served in the Army for 14 years, including in Iraq and Afghanistan during three combat deployments. I regularly attend the Baptist Church in Candor and as the VP of Operations at Vergason Technology, have hired many members of the Candor community.
CC: What accomplishments that you have achieved as a board member are you most proud of, and why?
JS: As a school board member, I attended the National Career Pathways Network conference in order to better understand how the school and local businesses could interact to support internships for Candor students. From this conference, we were able to setup an internship for a student in my place of work. This student received technical on the job training and interacted with many different skill sets. These were invaluable tools for the student, [who is] now in college, for selecting the course of study and introducing them to a technical work place and the challenges and opportunities available to them.
CC: What are some issues that you see the district facing in the near future, and how would you address those issues as a board member?
JS: I think there will be many foreseen and unforeseen issues as a result of the COVID-19 situation. We will be constrained with limited state aide monies in the short term, and have to deal with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions once schools re-open. The term "new normal" is often thrown around, but I do think schools, which have already rapidly evolved in terms of distance learning and students working from home settings, will continue to be fluid in the next 12 months while we figure out what the education normal will be. As a board, we will have to look at resources available, the requirements for our students and faculty and the best use of the resources to meet those requirements. There will not be many easy answers, but Candor's administration and faculty are up to the task. As a board, we will have to support their efforts with careful consideration of those resources available.
CC: What sort of ideas do you plan on bringing to the table if reelected to another term?
JS: If I am reelected to another term, I would like to continue service to the community with careful and thoughtful consideration of all board decisions. I think much of the coming term will be spent dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 response. My aim will be to responsibly utilize the resources at hand to minimize the impact on the opportunities available to our students.
Nathan Brace
Candor Chronicle: What is your connection to the school district?
Nathan Brace: I graduated Candor Central School in 2002 and have remained a Candor taxpayer and resident since college graduation. My wife and I have two children within the Candor Elementary School and many other friends and family within the district.
CC: Why should the public consider voting for you for another term?
NB: I have enjoyed my opportunity to serve the community and the district and am looking forward to the opportunity to serve the community in another term. Coming off my first term on the board I have learned a great deal about how the district is [ran] along with the roles and responsibilities of the board; I am looking forward to continuing to grow and contribute to the district.
CC: What accomplishments that you have achieved as a board member are you most proud of, and why?
NB: Having served less than a full term I am proud to have been able to step in and fill a vacancy while allowing the board to continue to run seamlessly in support of the district.
CC: What are some issues that you see the district facing in the near future, and how would you address those issues as a board member?
NB: Given the current social environment and fiscal situation in New York State there are going to be significant challenges within the district. I intend to continue to support the district and fellow board members in navigating through the challenging times both fiscally and academically. Being an active participant in providing feedback as a parent and community member to make informed decisions during these difficult times.
CC: What sort of ideas do you plan on bringing to the table if reelected to another term?
NB: Looking for opportunities to enhance educational and extra-curricular opportunities for the children in the district. As a small rural school district, Candor is able to find ways to provide opportunities for their students; continuing to support those initiatives and discussions is an area I hope to continue to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.