After taking a break last year due to COVID-19, Trumansburg WinterFest will be back on Dec. 4 with new event coordinator Cythiana Mannino.
It has been a whirlwind experience for Mannino, who found out she was hired as coordinator Sept. 29 and had it announced the next day at Trimmers Ice Cream during the Trumansburg Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. The Chamber has always been very involved in WinterFest, so Mannino was very happy to see that the announcement was well received among those present at the meeting, who were presumably worried that WinterFest 2021 might be in jeopardy without a suitable coordinator to pull things together in the short time remaining.
“I could see so much joy on their faces,” she said.
Mannino is a trustee at the Ulysses Philomathic Library and ran the Libations for the Library for eight years, as well as other library events like its annual dinner that “in normal times we would have at the First Presbyterian Church and it was lovely, and the community gathered,” Mannino said.
Mannino said she has long supported efforts to make the downtown area more walkable and safe for children. When she and her family moved to the village, one of the first things she participated in along these lines was helping to secure a grant for the installation of several sidewalks that would make walking to school safer for students.
Mannino said the Village of Trumansburg has stepped in to play a bigger role in the planning and execution of WinterFest this year. She has been working with the Trumansburg Village Events and Tourism Committee, comprised of Jessica Giles, Karen Powers and Nana Potenza, to plan and raise money for the event.
The event requires a budget of around $7,000, and so far the organizers have raised about $5,000, she said.
The village is also the fiscal sponsor for the event, which means they will be handling the donations and holding the money this year, Mannino said.
Many of the same attractions that have delighted festival goers in the past will be back this year, including Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, horse-drawn carriage rides, and a visit from Santa (though as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be riding through downtown on a firetruck but will not be appearing in the village center to have children sit on their laps).
WinterFest will be a little earlier this year so that it takes place in the daylight hours. The event will run from 2 to 5 p.m.
Another new feature this year: Trumansburg Village Mayor Rordan Hart will MC the festivities.
As always, almost everything at WinterFest will be free. Little Venice will offer free cookies and hot cocoa; the Trumansburg Rotary will be offering free homemade soup; Trumansburg Middle School students will be selling light-up necklaces as a school fundraiser.
WinterFest has also partnered with the Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, which will be holding its annual holiday market during the hours of WinterFest and paid for joint advertising for the two events. Mannino said she enjoys bringing these partnerships together.
“I love working for or with anything that supports community, and that’s what WinterFest is all about—this wonderful community we live in,” Mannino added. “It really shows the spirit of Trumansburg and the surrounding area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.