The Trumansburg Village Board of Trustees discussed a possible update to the village's sewer law at its first meeting of the month on Monday, Dec. 12, a law that could be voted on early next year.
Ben Darfler, a member of the board, spoke about the law while reporting to the board on water, the Department of Public Works and other related topics. According to him, the law has been in the works for years, with the board working alongside its environmental engineering firm, MRB Group, and is set to replace a law from the 1960s. The new law will be more than 100 pages long, whereas the old law was five pages, and will feature updated regulations on subjects such as sewer main pipes and what can be dumped in the sewers.
"The part I think will be of most interest to folks is clarifying our sewer pricing, basically," Darfler said, noting that it will help establish a consistent pay scale for commercial units.
According to Darfler, the proposed law has gone through legal review and is ready for the board's consideration, noting that it is in the board's Dropbox for them to review. Before being passed, a public hearing must be held to allow residents to ask questions and voice concerns about the law. Darfler did not move a motion to introduce the law, but asked the rest of the board for comments.
An update on the sewer law is planned for the 11th annual State of the Village meeting, which will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the village Fire Hall. The board is currently in the topic of planning for the event, such as selecting topics for discussion, formulating a 2022 Year in Review, and planning to send out postcards.
Depending on what feedback the board receives from the public regarding the proposed sewer law, the public hearing may be held in March of 2023.
Other news
Darfler reported to the board about the progress on the comprehensive plan. He anticipated that the comprehensive plan and zoning revision committee will approve their draft for the board to approve and adopt at the committee's next meeting on Monday, Dec. 19. In order to be adopted, the comprehensive plan must have a public hearing and receive a SEQR review.
Mary Bouchard, a member of the Ulysses Town Board, attended the meeting via Zoom and gave the board updates about the town of Ulysses. She mentioned there were openings on town committees such as the planning board, the board of zoning appeals and the comprehensive plan update committee, and asked potential applicants to contact Carissa Parlato, town clerk.
Bouchard announced that the Town of Ulysses passed a resolution making Ulysses a Bee Friendly Community. The town is forming a committee to ensure that the town protects and cares for bees, such as planting pollinator-friendly plants and controlling pests through means other than pesticide. Bouchard mentioned an upcoming annual pollinator event this spring, and while details have yet to be finalized, she said she is excited about the event.
The Trumansburg Village Board canceled its second meeting for the month of December, which was scheduled for Mon. Dec 26, because of the holidays. The village office will be closed on that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.