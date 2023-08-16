On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Ulysses Town Board heard feedback from local residents regarding a proposal to purchase land on Krums Corner Road and use it to build a recreation center.
More than a dozen people spoke at the meeting, both in person and online, with almost all of the speakers talking about the recreation center. While speakers were limited to three minutes each, the public comment session took about 50 minutes total.
Keith Hannon, a member of the Village of Trumansburg's Board of Trustees, praised the proposal to purchase the land. He said that as someone who has coached youths in Trumansburg, he believes in the need for more recreational opportunities for youth in Trumansburg, noting that technology has made youths isolated.
"Thank you, board, for taking these steps," Hannon said. "I'm certainly going to be involved as much as I can be."
Stephen Cobb, who lives across the road from the proposed site of the recreation center, said that while he did not doubt the need for a ball field, he shared residents' concerns about the process.
"I'd ask folks on the committee to think about how they would feel if we put the ballfield in front of their house, how that would affect them, with the incoming traffic and the noise in their area and the reduction in price to their property," Cobb said.
Dan Clement, who spoke at the meeting, expressed his outrage that the town would consider using potentially viable farmland for the recreation center, rather than preserving that land. He said flag lots should be located on the least productive farmland, but the proposed recreation center is located on viable farmland, so he feared the precedent that allowing it would set.
"The approval of this athletic field project would establish the precedent that preservation of farmland can be ignored when you're planning large developments," Clement said. "How can you tell a person with big development plans that you can't do it but we can?"
Other residents expressed various concerns about the project, such as bright lights at night, erosion affecting nearby water sources, a lack of well water for the center and how the location is not accessible through public transportation. One speaker cited a statistic indicating that only 11% of all Ulysses residents would make use of the recreation center, then asserted that the detrimental side effects would not be fair to the other 89 percent.
Tanya Grove, a community member who serves on the Trumansburg Recreation Board, spoke to thank the members of the public for sharing their questions and concerns. She said the board had searched for the perfect property for a long time, and conceded that the proposed site was not ideal, but noted that it would be difficult to find affordable land that would satisfy all the requirements.
"I would challenge any one of you who is saying 'not here' to find a space within walking distance, with water, with electricity, not adjacent to farmland, not isolated and not around any homes," Grove said. "If that was available, we would move forward with that and encourage the town to purchase that, but we have to start somewhere."
Jordan Bonafiti, a resident of Trumansburg for more than 12 years, who spoke via Zoom, spoke out in favor of the recreation center. He said there was a critical shortage of playing fields, forcing local teams to shrink their fields.
"There will always be people who complain about the location and complain about the process, but I am also into real estate in this area, and I know how challenging it is to find the perfect property, or frankly, to find any property at this point," Bonafiti said, "and I am very thankful to the Washburns for allowing the town this opportunity to purchase this land, rather than selling it for the full value on the open market."
As the public comment session concluded, Town Supervisor Katelin Olson received some letters from residents expressing their views on the recreation center. Twelve of those letters were in support of the project and only one was opposed to it.
Olson spoke to the public about the purchase process, noting that the Washburns' land sells for $7,000 per acre, much less than the $37,000 per acre for another potential lot on Seneca Road, which she said was not a price the town could feasibly pay. She said that while she understood residents' concerns, a flag lot would be safer for children, since it was less likely children would run into the road.
Olson said that in the end, the board would not make a plan for the recreation center until after they acquired the land, and encouraged the community to provide their input on the planning process.
"When the land deal closes, we are not breaking ground on any property," Olson said, "and it's not because we don't have any ideas for what might be on there, it's because those haven't been finalized without public participation."
