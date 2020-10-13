Quarantine time has upped the usage and demand of digital devices and content county-wide, though access to such things is still, if not a greater, issue for families during the COVID-19 outbreak. However, entities like the Ulysses Philomathic Library in Trumansburg have stepped up since this past spring to provide further services to its community.
The library has been working to soothe one’s technology issues over the past seven or so months. Library Director Ksana Broadwell said the library was in a good position at the start of the shutdown last spring as it had just upgraded its wifi network to a stronger signal around that time.
“We were able to provide very nice, high speed internet to people working on the patio or in their car during the shutdown, which we were so thankful for,” Broadwell said. “We had hundreds of people using it every month.”
The library has, and still is, providing “tech help” hours every Sunday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. where folks can stop by the back door on the parking lot side of the building where they will find a shielded table run by a staffer.
“A staff person is masked, so it’s all very safe, and we have everything all ready for pickup and then we just hand things out to them,” Broadwell said.
In addition, community members can either drop in or call ahead to utilize the library’s copy, print, fax and/or scan services.
“Nobody owns a printer anymore,” Broadwell said. “There’s still a great need for even basic services like that that people depend on the library for, and we were happy to be able to do that every day of the week that we’re here.”
One of the most popular services that the community has made use of is the E-book library. Broadwell said the library’s E-book circulation has doubled since the beginning of the shutdown from 400 checkouts per month to more than 800.
“This community is definitely a community of readers and all they want are their books,” she said. “So being able to keep up with the demand books — even though our doors are closed — we’re still sending hundreds of hundreds of books out the door every month.”
Though currently closed to in-person access, the library’s Board of Trustees will be meeting later this month to decide whether or not to permit in-building appointments for browsing. In the meantime, individuals can still take advantage of its curbside service, which takes place four out of the five days of the week — Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.
“People put their books on hold and then come to the back door for pick up hours, or they can browse the display windows off the patio and we can check things out to them on the spot,” Broadwell said of how the curbside service is operated.
Also in the near future, the library’s Dungeons and Dragons book club is expected to start up again for this school year later in October and will be hosted online. More details will be released on the library’s website and social media page soon. The club will meet at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and will be open to teenagers 13 and up.
There will also be a book sale from Oct. 8 to 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of those days, outside of the library in a tent. Masks are required, and shoppers will need to sanitize their hands prior to browsing. Social distancing will also be required and shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags.
“People are so supportive and understanding,” Broadwell said. “We’re really thankful for the support everyone has given us during this very crazy time.”
