TRUMANSBURG COMMUNITY SCHOOL-DAY PROGRAMS (TCSDP)
In partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension Rural Youth Services, the Town of Ulysses Recreation Department is offering programming for 7 and 8th grade students who do not currently have in-person classes.
TCSDP will provide supplemental school day programs for 7 and 8th grade students on either Monday & Tuesday (Gold group), or Wednesday & Thursday (Blue group), following the Blue and Gold Trumansburg school grouping guidelines.
The program will run from September 14- October 15 at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds from 9am-1pm. Dates may be extended- a cold weather location is being sought.
The cost per week is $30.00 and a sliding scale or full financial assistance for families in need is available. Register at: https://ulysses.recdesk.com/Community/Home
For further program details, visit https://www.ulysses.ny.us/departments/departments-recreation/.
Program co-sponsor, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County, is soliciting donations to offset scholarships and program costs. Donations can be made to the Trumansburg Education Foundation at https://tburgedfoundation.org/donate ; or by check with “MS 2020” in the memo line, sent to PO Box 486, Trumansburg, NY 14886.
For more information, contact Will Glennon, Recreation Director, at recreation@ulysses.ny.us or (607)387-5767 ext. 236.
VOTING IN THE GENERAL ELECTION: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
You may vote by mail or in-person (early or on election day).
TO REGISTER TO VOTE: Deadline- Oct. 9.
Register here: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/boe/For_Voters/How_to_Register/Index_How_Do_I_Register
VOTE IN PERSON:
At Town of Ithaca Town Hall, 215 N Tioga Street in Ithaca, and Tompkins County Crash & Fire Rescue, 72 Brown Rd (by the Tompkins County airport) on the following days/times. (COVID-19 hygiene protocols will be observed):
•Sat. & Sun., Oct. 24-25 from 9am to 2pm
•Mon., Oct. 26 from 7am to 3pm
•Tues., Oct. 27 from 12 noon to 8pm
•Wed., Oct. 28 from 7am to 3pm
•Thurs., Oct. 29 from 12 noon to 8pm
•Fri., Oct. 30 from 9am to 5pm
•Sat. & Sun., Oct. 31 & Nov. 1 from 9am to 2pm
VOTE BY MAIL (ABSENTEE BALLOT):
PLEASE NOTE: The Tompkins County Board of Elections is recommending that if you vote by mail you do so as early as possible.
You must first complete an application via one of the following methods below. After you return your signed application, the Tompkins County Board of Elections will mail you a ballot.
•Visit the NYS Absentee Ballot Portal at https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/
•Call the Tompkins County Board of Elections at (607)274-5522.
•Download and print at https://tompkinscountyny.gov/files2/boe/Forms/Absentee%20Application%20Standard%20July%202020.pdf.
•Pick up an application from the Ulysses Town Hall at 10 Elm St., Trumansburg or the Tompkins Board of Elections East Buffalo St., Ithaca.
After you receive and complete your ballot, you can return it to the Tompkins County Board of Elections in one of the following ways:
•Fax to (607) 274-5533 by Oct. 27.
•E-mail to elections@tompkins-co.org by October 27.
•Deliver it in person to the Tompkins County Board of Elections by 5pm on November
TOWN BUDGET SEASON
The Town of Ulysses is currently working on its budget for the fiscal year 2021. The Town Supervisor (Nancy Zahler) and Budget Officer (Michelle Wright) must submit the Tentative Budget to the Town Clerk by Sept. 30. After this time, the Town Board will give input to create the Preliminary Budget, which must go to Public Hearing (by Nov. 5) before it can be finalized (by Nov. 20). Several special meetings are scheduled in October to achieve this. Visit https://www.ulysses.ny.us/ for dates.
TOWN HALL OPEN HOURS
Although remote business is still encouraged, the Town Hall will be open to the public with limited hours. Appointments during and outside of those hours are encouraged. Details below:
•The Town Clerk and Town Court offices are open Monday-Friday from 10am-2pm. Appointments can made for business outside of those hours.
•The part-time Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
•The Planning/Zoning Office will be available Tuesday and Thursday
Tightly woven cloth nose and mouth coverings are required. You will be asked to sign a contact tracing log, sanitize your hands, and maintain a 6ft distance if possible. Please contact the office that you need directly. A list of extensions can be found here: https://www.ulysses.ny.us/contact/directory/
HUNTING & FISHING LICENSES AVAILABLE
Sporting licenses are available via the following methods:
•Online at https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6101.html
•By phone to the NYS DEC at 1-866-933-2257
•At the clerk’s office (appointments suggested by calling 387-5767ext. 2).
DMPs (Deer management permits aka doe tags aka party permits) are available through Oct. 1.
SCHOOL TAXES
PLEASE NOTE: School tax bills are not sent by the Town of Ulysses, nor can they be collected by the Town of Ulysses.
School tax bills were recently sent out and are due by Sept. 30 without a penalty. You may pay in person at Tompkins Trust Company in Trumansburg, or mail to:
Trumansburg Central
TST BOCES CBO-TAX
555 Warren Rd.
Ithaca NY 14850
For more information, contact Tax Collector, Julie Kephart, at (607)257-1551 ext. 1042, or tburgtax@tstboces.org.
COVID-19 TESTING
Tompkins County has provided for free COVID-19 testing for county residents: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/news/expanded-community-wide-covid-19-testing-available-tompkins-county-residents
Testing is available at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site at the Ithaca Mall. Pre-registration is required: 607-319-5708, or cayugahealth.org.
