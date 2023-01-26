On Monday, Jan. 23, the Trumansburg Board of Trustees discussed renaming the Gregg Street footbridge, and Marcia Horn, a member of the board, proposed naming it in honor of the women who shaped Trumansburg over the years, both past and future.
"When I got to thinking about it, I got to thinking about how many women had contributed their time and energy and had founded so many organizations that have made this community what it is," Horn said. "A group of women founded the Historical Society. A group of women founded The Gemm Shop. We have had historians and judges, so would like to propose that we name the Gregg Street Bridge the Women's Bridge and dedicate that bridge to all the women who contributed their time, their service, their philanthropy to our village to make it what it is."
The board discussed the possible legal implications of renaming the bridge and considered a dedication as an alternative way to honor women without renaming the bridge, but did not approve any resolutions on this subject.
Ben Darfler, a member of the Board of Trustees and head of the Comprehension Plan and Zoning Revision (CPZR) committee, informed the board that the committee had finished its work on the draft of the comprehensive plan, and it was available for the rest of the board to review. He stated that he hopes to obtain feedback on the draft of the comprehensive plan during the State of the Village meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Mayor Rordan Hart agreed that feedback would be beneficial for the comprehensive plan. He thanked Darfler and the committee for their hard work on the comprehensive plan over the past year and a half.
"Once again, thank you and everyone on the CPZR for, by my count and from emails that I'm privy to, several thousands of hours of work, getting to this point," Hart said.
Darfler also reported on the sewer law, mentioning that he was moving forward on the law, which would also be on the agenda for the State of the Village. He said he hoped to send out letters giving commercial consumers of water advance notice of a public hearing, but to do so, he would have to know when the public hearing would be. The board considered whether to schedule the public hearing for March or wait until April, and ultimately decided on Monday, March 27 - the second board meeting of March.
Hart proposed scheduling a replacement for the second meeting for February due to board members being unavailable for the second meeting, on Monday, Feb. 27. They decided to schedule meetings for Thursday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The board also set the date of an election on Tuesday March 21, for the purpose of filling a one-year trustee position.
