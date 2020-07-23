Keith Hannon shakes the hand of Jules Burgevin after securing the democratic nomination for Village Trustee at the democratic caucus in 2019. Last week Hannon, a democratic candidate for the 2020 election, told voters he no longer wished to run for trustee and that they should write in a vote for Zaun Marshburn instead. Marshburn later discovered he does not technically reside in the village and is therefor ineligible for the position.