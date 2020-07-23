In an effort to pave the way for more inclusive and diverse representation in Trumansburg, Village Trustee Keith Hannon announced July 17 that he was stepping aside in his bid for reelection. Three days later it turned out the person he endorsed as his replacement will probably not work out.
In a letter published on Facebook, Hannon urged voters to cast their ballot for a local musician, drummer Zaun Marshburn, as a write-in candidate, but in a July 20 Facebook statement Marshburn said he does qualify to be on the board because he does not reside in Trumansburg.
The election was supposed to be in March but was postponed to Sept. 15 due to COVID-19.
“It has been brought to my attention that Village Trustees must live within the village and our home is kinda Not Really [sic] technically inside the village zone,” Marshburn stated.
Hannon said Marshburn would have to be a write-in because Hannon’s name cannot legally be removed from the ballot unless he dies, moves out of the village or commits a felony.
“While I consider myself somewhat adventurous, I’m not willing to go with any of those options,” Hannon said in his Facebook letter. “I could refuse the oath of office after the election and leave it to the board/mayor to appoint someone, but I felt that would be disingenuous to Village residents. If I don’t intend to serve, I should be upfront and encourage write-in candidates to step forward.”
On Facebook Marshburn said he wanted to serve on the village board for himself, family, “for ALL of you… even my peeps in Australia.”
He added that the support he received has empowered him to do “‘something’ in the near future” to serve the community.
Hannon’s gesture comes at the heels of heated protests on the village’s Main Street in early June.
In an open letter by the members of the Trumansburg Village Board of Trustees published in last week’s Trumansburg Free Press, the trustees state that “locally, we hear community members tell their stories of prejudice in Trumansburg that remind us there is still much work to do in our backyard. We cannot simply put a sign in our front yard or fly a flag from Village Hall and call it good.”
Hannon, who was appointed to the village board by Mayor Rordan Hart in 2018 and reelected to the position last year, said in his online statement that he respects his fellow board members but would still like to see change.
“The current members of the Village Board are some of the smartest, most honorable people I’ve ever worked with,” Hannon stated. “I’ve always been proud to be in their company. But I also have long felt the board lacks the diversity most of us would like to see in leadership positions. It’s easy to accept that by pointing to uncontested elections as evidence for no one else really wanting the job, but we also have to question how hard we work to encourage new candidates.”
Shortly after Marshburn published his post saying that he does not live in the village, Hannon responded (also on Facebook), stating: “Thank you Zaun for your willingness to serve. I hope others will feel compelled to run in his place. If you’re interested or know someone who might be, feel free to send me a message... not that you need my permission. But I am willing to offer and desires guidance/advice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.