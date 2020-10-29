In conjunction with the guidelines distributed by the Tompkins County Health Department, the Village of Trumansburg, through the support of the Trumansburg Police and Fire departments, has decided to implement additional safety measures in the form of select road closures that will create more space for trick-or-treaters and their family members to collect candy at safe distances.
“As cases in our region surge, we need to take extra precaution on Halloween night,” a press release posted to the village website states.
Roads that will be closed from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween are Tamarack, Larchmont, Whig, Bradley, Washington and Congress.
“This is not an invitation to gather in the roads, but use them to offer more space for pedestrians beyond the sidewalks,” the press release says.
Residents who reside on those streets will have access during closure times. A volunteer will be stationed at each barricade and will grant access to those going to their home.
Village officials are asking that everyone wear a face mask while trick or treating, if their costume also includes a mask. Trick-or-treaters are asked to walk only with those people in their household and to maintain six feet of distance from everyone else.
Do not crowd porches or sidewalks, and wait for other groups to get their candy and walk away before approaching home, the village’s statement advises.
For those giving out candy: the Tompkins County Health Department mandates that candy be set out and not handed out. Place candy on a table or a blanket in front of your home. You are asked to stop handing out candy at 8 p.m.
The village requests one last thing: “have fun, be scary, and brush your teeth before bedtime!”
