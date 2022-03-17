Trumansburg High School’s Drama Club will present “Emma: A Pop Musical” on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 20, at 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Emma Woodhouse, a senior at Highbury Prep, is certain she knows what is best for her classmates’ love lives and is determined to find the perfect boyfriend for shy sophomore Harriet Smith by the end of the school year. But, will Emma’s relentless matchmaking backfire on her? Based on Jane Austen’s classic novel, this musical features the hit songs of legendary girl groups and iconic female singers from The Supremes to Katy Perry. Included are well-known songs like “Be My Baby,” “Chapel of Love,” “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Heartbreaker,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Watta Man,” and “Turn the Beat Around.” Girl power has never sounded so good! Eric Price wrote the lyrics and the book.
The musical is directed by Hope Lewis who will also conduct the pit band which is made up of students, alumni, and Ithaca College students. Alicia Bronzetti is the music director. Chloe Grab and Sophie Kaufman are the choreographers. Lizzy Cook is the student director. “Emma: A Pop Musical” is presented in two acts.
Allison Lewis is playing the title character Emma, a smart high school senior who exudes confidence, especially when it concerns what other people should do with their lives. “Emma is confident and over-bearing. She cares a lot, but can take things a little too far,” said Lewis. “I have funny lines and Emma is fun to play. She has a big impact on others. The musical is a light-hearted show with many messages throughout.”
“My favorite part of the show is the song ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’ because I like how all of the girls come together and feel powerful together. It encourages women to have fun and it is a fun song to do with my girlfriends in the show,” Lewis remarked.
Harriet Smith is being played by Maren Friedman. Harriet is a sophomore who is sometimes shy, easily swayed, and an incurable romantic. “She is really trusting and sees the good in people, but she can be naïve. Harriet is bubbly and looks for the bright side of things,” Friedman explained. “She is definitely in awe of Emma and looks up to her. She tends to take Emma’s word as law and sees Emma as a model of what she would like to be.”
Friedman continued, “My favorite part of the musical are the songs. It has such a fun soundtrack, although some of the songs may not be as well-known as others. The show is funny, and the cast is fantastic. Rehearsals are going great and everything is coming together. It’s a feel-good show you won’t see anywhere else. It’s very entertaining.”
About 50 students are involved in the production of “Emma.” Not only are they acting, but they are members of the stage crew, lighting, sound, choreography, costumes, make-up, set creation, and painting. Some main characters are played by Allison Lewis (Emma Woodhouse), Maren Friedman (Harriet Smith), Weston Peake (Jeff Knightley, a super smart clean-cut senior), Nick Angulo-Stevenson (Frankie Churchill, a world-famous pop star who attended Highbury during his freshman year), Anna Parker (Jane Fairfax, a junior from Ohio who is considering transferring to Highbury), and Nate Wilson (Philip Elton, a junior running for President of next year’s Student Council).
Tickets cost ten dollars for adults and eight dollars for students. While some tickets will be available at the door, they should be purchased online from Eventbrite at tburg-emma.eventbrite.com prior to the show.
Allison Lewis thinks that the musical does not really parallel a modern high school. “There are some similarities like how high school students are still trying to figure things out. Some of the show makes fun of how high schoolers think and what they do. They tend to personalize everything and make a big deal about things that happen whether important or not. Now, it is funny to look back on how things were done. This is definitely a fun show and it is fun to play a part and say things you might not normally say.”
“Come experience what our amazing T-burg High School students have been working so hard on over the last few months! This is a fun show with hits through the decades. Everyone my age will know all of the songs. Every single word. I have always loved working on musicals and this year is no different. The students of T-burg High School are really rising to the occasion in all aspects of the production. You will not want to miss it!” Hope Lewis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.