There are a number of grant programs that New York state makes available each year, but the Forward Grant has been designed with the intent to make funds available to small towns and villages to revitalize their downtown communities.
This particular program is similar to previous grant programs that have come along through the various Regional Economic Development Councils. However this one is tailored more towards smaller municipalities and has an eye towards economic development.
According to Trumansburg Mayor Rorden Hart, the deadline to submit a Forward Grant application expires at the end of September. If the village qualifies for the grant, Mayor Hart is looking at using the funds to increase walkability needs in the village.
Mayor Hart recently said, “we want to be able to have people get from point A to point B on foot if they so choose.” He continued saying that “along West Main Street there's a long stretch where there’s no sidewalk.”
According to Hart, the village has applied for sidewalk grants in the past through different federal funding sources and has been awarded some funds to increase walkability in proximity to the school. However, in this particular stretch along West Main Street the village hasn't been able to get funding.
“We're hoping that the New York Forward program will allow us to achieve that,” said Hart. The funds from the grant would help connect a third of the village to downtown where the restaurants and shops are located.
According to Hart, “that particular stretch of West Main Street is actually fairly heavily trafficked on foot. Folks have to kind of jump into the street lawn there or walking in the street, which of course, isn't safe. So that's what we're hoping we'll be able to get this grant application in on time.”
The Village held a public informational workshop at their regular board meeting last Monday, which was part of the application process.
When asked what the next steps are following the workshop, Hart said, “the application itself gets submitted, I believe the deadline is the 23rd or somewhere right before the end of the month.” He continued saying, “it goes into the hopper of grant applications from municipalities all over the state, we probably won’t find out until midwinter early next year, what the awards are or who the awardees happen to be.”
Hart says that if the village is fortunate enough to get the award it can start the process of breaking ground and putting in sidewalks along this long stretch of road.
Trumansburg will be competing with other villages and towns to qualify for this grant, but Mayor Hart said that he doesn’t know how many other municipalities are in the running for the grant. However, he did say “my hope is that since the pot of money is fairly large that there’ll be enough to go around.”
According to Hart, “I think it's probably going to be both could go one of two ways. We can either have a large number of municipalities who put in an application for anything hoping that they get something or because of the very tight application deadline. Maybe there won't be as many applications as we might ordinarily get some of these grants.”
Hart says there's about a third of the village that doesn't have this access to the downtown core via foot. According to Hart, “being able to integrate those residents so that they don't have to either dangerously walk in the road or drive a quarter of a mile to go to the store is incredibly important.”
However, he also says that it's expensive “so we're just hoping to be able to get some of this grant funding to complete it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.