The Village of Trumansburg held a Democratic Caucus Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. in the village fire hall, during which it nominated Marcia Horn as the Democratic candidate for the trustee election in March.
At the start of the caucus, Rachel Kennedy and Kathy Klemperer were nominated as the chair and secretary of the caucus, respectively, and the voters appointed them to those positions. After being sworn in, Kennedy presided over the caucus, while Klemperer took notes and ensured that votes were recorded.
Horn was the only candidate running for her trustee seat. She introduced herself as having lived in Trumansburg all her life, mentioned having briefly served on the board in 2006 and said Trumansburg's mayor Rordan Hart appointed her in June of last year to fill Jessica Giles' seat on the board. Afterward, she was asked questions about her candidacy, such as her background and whether she had any potential conflicts of interest.
"I'm going to be completely honest," Horn said. "It's very overwhelming and hard to come into a position with a board that's been together as long as they've been together, and have been working on issues continually, and all of a sudden, you're just boxed in there. It's a learning curve, and I try very diligently."
After Horn answered questions, those in attendance voted to nominate her as the Democratic candidate, then filled a vacancy committee, which will select alternative candidates should the nominated candidate drop out of the race. Anyone can attend a caucus, but only Democrats who are registered in the village can vote.
In most years, between 25 and 30 people attend the caucuses, but this time, there were fewer than a dozen people in attendance. Kennedy attributed this to the fact that the caucus was only for a trustee election to a year-long appointment, and Horn was the only person seeking nominations, noting that more people come for mayoral elections or elections with more candidates.
According to Cynthia Mannino, in 2021, the caucus was held in the highway barn, and in 2022, the caucus was held on the fairgrounds for the sake of COVID-related safety measures. This year's caucus complied with Health Department guidelines, and while it provided hand sanitizer, face masks were optional.
Mannino said that in the 2020 caucus, people cast "proxy votes"on behalf of up to 10 people, in order to limit the number of people attending the caucus but said people disliked it, since it skewed the process in favor of those who were acting on behalf of more people. She said it is better for interested people to attend in person and listen to the candidates, since they might change their minds based on what they hear, and proxy votes had them voting before hearing the candidates.
"It's good to keep an open mind coming to a caucus," Mannino said.
Kennedy said caucuses are good opportunities for people to come and hear multiple candidates for office share their perspectives.
"Unlike a primary, a caucus can give you an opportunity to hear," Kennedy said. "There are other ways to hear from candidates, but you can hear from candidates directly."
Mannino said that in some ways, local politics can be more important for people than national elections, since local politicians' actions affect the communities where their constituents live, and local caucuses are a good way to participate in democracy.
"That's how change happens," Mannino said. "You see it live in action at the caucus, where with voting, you hear about things, you see them in the newspaper, you hear opinions but at a caucus, you see it happening live."
