Ghost Walks titled “Murder and Mayhem at Grove Cemetery,” in Trumansburg, will be conducted on both Friday and Saturday evenings, Oct. 30 and 31, starting at 6:30 p.m. each night from the Chapel by the cemetery entrance. The program features brief dramatic monologues delivered by members of the Encore Players Community Theater based on historically researched vignettes written by Ulysses Town Historian, John Wertis (The Elder).
The historical information has been garnered from the Grove Cemetery Burial Book, 19th and 20th century local newspapers, and documents preserved at the Ulysses Historical Society and the History Center of Tompkins County.
Sponsored by the Town of Ulysses, the Encore Players Community Theater, and the Grove Cemetery Association; the program will be limited to 30 participants each evening.
The program is appropriate for those 16 years of age or older and participants should come prepared to walk for 15 minutes along the roads and lawns of the cemetery that are not illuminated. Brief stops will be made to hear from the “shades” of various tormented souls! To register, go to the following link: signupgenius.com/go/60b0448aba722a7f58-murder, or to encoreplayers.org.
Parking will be available in the “Not My Dads” ice cream store lot at the corner of Main Street and Cemetery Road and along the shoulder of Cemetery Road at the west end of Smith Woods above the cemetery.
There is no charge for the program, but donations may be made on-site at the night of the performance to benefit he Grove Cemetery Landscape and Tree Replacement Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.