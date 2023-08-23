On Monday, Aug. 14, the Trumansburg Village Board of Trustees discussed how to make the village safer, from repaving the village's streets to dealing with trees near local residences.
Ben Darfler, a member of the Trumansburg Village Board of Trustees, said the New York State Department of Transportation would be repaving Main Street in 2027. He added that design work will happen in 2024 and 2025, and the board of trustees should communicate with the department of transportation to express the village's desires and needs.
Darfler said the village has asked for striping parking and crosswalks on Main Street, something that has often been brought up in the past for different reasons. He said striping parking spots helps improve visibility and establish more regular parking spots, allowing more cars to fit on Main Street.
Darfler said that while the Village of Trumansburg could make requests, there was no guarantee that the department of transportation would grant them.
"I think the state gets to decide," Darfler said. "They own the whole Main Street, so it's kind of up to us to maybe propose something, possibly. There might be more conversations as we get into the actual details of design. At this point, I'm just generally placing the idea of 'let's just talk about striping and parking and intersections and visibility' and hope that it becomes part of the details we get into later."
Rordan Hart, mayor of the Village of Trumansburg, proposed establishing one or two loading zones, noting that a delivery truck blocks the northbound lane of Route 96 once or twice per week. He said this might be an enforcement issue, but a designated loading zone could help.
"If the truck isn't using the loading zone and it's open, then it's on them," Hart said. "If someone's parked in the loading zone and they shouldn't be, there's a process there."
Hart also proposed design issues, suggesting blunting the curve in front of Garrett's Brewing Company, which would allow additional parking spaces, thus allowing them to remove another parking space per Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit Inc.'s request for more visibility.
During the privilege of the floor session, the first member of the public to speak, who did not disclose her name, expressed concern about motorists speeding in town, thus endangering children, pets and the elderly.
Another resident, who also did not disclose her name, expressed concern about old, damaged and/or dead trees in the Village of Trumansburg, an issue she noted the village government had not done much about. She said there used to be a tree committee that would give $50 to remove a tree, but it costs more these days, with one resident paying $10,000 to take down seven trees in the right of way, and expressed a desire for support from the village.
Ben Carver, deputy mayor of the Village of Trumansburg, said homeowners assumed the risks of trees falling onto their property. Despite this, he said the Village of Trumansburg was concerned about the possible risk of falling trees and encouraged residents to reach out to the village if they needed help removing a tree.
Because of the length of the meeting's agenda, which ultimately resulted in the meeting running for more than three hours, there was not a second public comment period. The meeting ultimately adjourned after 10 p.m.
The board's next meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 11. In September, the board will resume having two meetings per month, on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.
