On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Village of Trumansburg's Board of Trustees held its second budget meeting, during which it discussed portions of the budget, particularly the board's obligation to support local organizations such as the Ulysses Philomathic Library and its duty to use taxpayer money appropriately.
The board resumed discussion from its previous budget meeting, on Thursday, Feb. 16. Both meetings were scheduled separately from the board's usual meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, and were in lieu of the second meeting for February.
During this meeting, the board continued a discussion from the previous meeting about how to handle funding requests from local not-for-profit organizations, which includes the Ulysses Philomathic Library.
Ben Carver, a member of the board, said the amount of money that the village contributes toward the library is relatively small. Despite this, he questioned the wisdom of handing out money every year without requiring the library and other organizations who collect the funding to demonstrate how they intend to use it.
"It's only $500, but if that's what it takes, then maybe you could think about what more you could be doing," Carver said, "whether you're the historical society, then library or Trumansburg Community Rec, then that might be worth taking that money away for a year just to say, 'Hey, come back next year with something.'"
Carver proposed that withholding the funding for a year might force the library to think about how they could best use the money the town provides, as well as the other resources at their disposal.
"Part of me wants to say, 'Hey, why don't you think bigger? Think bigger than $500?'" Carver said. "I'm not saying I'm going to give you $10,000, but I mean, what would you really do? You have real estate in the village, you have a building."
Marcia Horn, a member of the board, said she was not against funding organizations like the library, but noted that the village has an obligation to use the money it collects in taxes for the greatest good of the residents.
"We can't raise money, they (the library) can raise money," Horn said. "People can contribute toward things they think are valuable and necessary, and they don't always have a lot of say in how their tax money is spent here because a lot of it is set in stone as to what needs to be done in order to provide these services."
Horn conceded that government budgets do not work the same way as people's home budgets, but said that while a relatively small contribution to a local not-for-profit organization may not seem like a lot of money, it is a lot from her perspective, and she believes that money could fund important things such as a crossing guard or a sidewalk.
"I think that's just my sensitive part," Horn said, "is that I just come from a place (where) there wasn't a lot of money, and that seems like a lot of money to me."
Mayor Rordan Hart proposed possibly being more generous with the funds given to the library as long as they are reviewed on an annual basis.
"I actually like the angle of, not only are you going to sing for your supper, but we're going to maybe allocate more money than we historically have but be more targeted,"Hart said.
The board's next meeting, the first of the month of March, will be held on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall.
