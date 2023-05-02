On Monday, April 24, the Village of Trumansburg held a public hearing to allow residents to comment on a proposed local zoning law that is still under consideration at its second meeting of the month of April.
The public hearing was scheduled into two parts – one for the SEQR Review portion of the law, and one for the law itself. Due to the number of attendees, Mayor Rordan Hart, reminded the public of the rules of privilege of the floor, including how comments are not to exceed five minutes, and the board will not directly respond to questions.
About 20 residents turned out for the meeting, and the attendees included both long-time residents and relative newcomers. Those who spoke at the meeting were unanimously critical of the zoning law, expressing appreciation for the work the board did on the law, but expressing that the law needs more thought.
Some of those who spoke expressed the concern that larger developers would take advantage of the law to buy property and subdivide it, noting that some prospective homeowners in Trumansburg were being outbid by outsiders who did not intend to live in the village.
Rose Hanson, one of the residents who spoke at the meeting, said she was concerned about the lack of site plan review or design guidelines. She cited her experience in another village's planning board, where she saw bad development happen because the village allowed it to happen.
"We can do so much better," Hanson said. "If you look at Skaneateles or any village that has building form guidelines, there's so much more we can do, where people can build a small house or several small houses but can do it in a way that fits in with our neighborhoods and preserves our open space."
After the public hearing portion of the meeting concluded, Hart thanked the attendees for taking the time to make themselves heard at the meeting, noting that the turnout was unusually high compared to most village board meetings.
"We beg, borrow and try to drag people by the earlobes to budget meetings and whatnot," Hart said. "Fortunately, we get a good turnout annually at our State of the Village meeting, but regardless of anyone's opinions and what side of any particular issue anyone might happen to be on that night, it's always nice when residents do come and choose to participate and give us their unvarnished opinions on whatever piece of business happens to come before this board."
Hart observed that Trumansburg residents wanted three things – to maintain the character of the village, to keep taxes stable and to ensure continued services – and noted that doing all three was impossible. He noted that housing prices were rising in the village, and the village could either accept those changes or make changes to the zoning.
"That is fundamentally the fork in the road this community is at now," Hart said. "It's not 10 years from now; it's now, because by the time we get to 10 years from now and the median home price in the Village of Trumansburg is half a million dollars, we're there."
Some residents at the meeting noted they felt uninformed about the goings on in the village due to not being on social media. Hart encouraged those interested in staying informed on village affairs to check the village's website, sign up for the newsletter or look at the village's social media outlets, noting that the village has more social media and information outlets than any other municipality in upstate New York.
"The truth is out there," Hart said, quoting The X-Files.
The board did not vote on the law at the meeting, but instead opted to digest the information that they received, and will continue the discussion in May.
