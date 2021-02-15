On the Netflix series “Blown Away,” contestants withstand the emotional highs and lows of creating a piece of blown glass art—on camera, in a competition against other glass artists—all for the chance to win a prize package that includes a guest artist residency at the Corning Museum of Glass.
Robert Cassetti, newly retired from his position as senior director of creative strategy and visitor engagement at the Corning Museum of Glass, was a guest judge for the second season’s finale. Not only did he get to weigh in on who went home with the big prize, he was there throughout the final episode as the two remaining contestants sweat their way through the creation of their final projects.
The contestants were tasked with filling an entire gallery space with multiple pieces of art, but they did not have to do it alone—providing them with crucial assistance were six glass makers from the Corning Museum of Glass. The glass blowers at the museum are used to helping guest artists.
“We are able to help artists realize their work on a scale and level of ambition that they are not able to reach at their own studio,” Cassetti explained.
Cassetti said the museum had been approached by a number of people over the years with ideas for glass blowing competition shows. One of things that struck Cassetti about the makers of Blown Away was how high they set their standards for what the show could be.
“They sited The Great British Baking Show as the gold standard for what reality television could look like,” Cassetti said. “What they wanted to make was almost like a love poem to glass blowing, and that really appealed to us. It spoke to our passion for glass and mirrored our own aesthetic as well.”
The show even used the concept of having a pristine, white gallery space for showcasing the glass art juxtaposed to the industrial, gritty hot shop next door, where the pieces are made. It is very similar to the way the museum has set up its gallery and immediately adjacent to its hot shop. So it was not surprising that museum clicked well with the producers, the Canadian company Marble Media.
“And they successfully pitched the show to Netflix—they really hit a home run,” Cassetti said. He was not surprised that glass blowing turned out to make for compelling television.
“I helped to develop the [museum’s] glass blowing demonstration programs back in the late 1990s, and from the very start I thought of it as a show—a hot glass show. So I understood the inherent drama in using molten glass and making finished product in a relatively short amount of time.”
The demonstrations became a centerpiece of the guests’ experience at the museum and has expanded dramatically over the last 20 years to now include a 500-person amphitheater that Cassetti said is packed with visitors in the summer. The Netflix series has made it more popular than ever, as responses to the museum’s daily visitor surveys showed.
“As soon as season one launched, we saw people identifying it as the primary reason they’ve come to the Corning Museum of Glass,” Cassetti said. “We found that people were motivated by Blown Away, from near and far, because of the show.”
As his retirement coincides with the second season, Cassetti said he looks back on his career accomplishments with tremendous pride. His demonstration program has been so popular that the museum now has mobile studios that have visited 70 cities all over the world.
“This isn’t our first rodeo,” Cassetti said, “and then to see this thing that we have become so good at done so well in Blown Away—on this global platform—it’s a tremendously beautiful thing to see.”
Since he began his retirement last October, Cassetti has continued to work at the museum as a creative strategist but has mainly been spending his free time enjoying living in Trumansburg. The Elmira native’s love of the village began when he visited the music venue and bar The Rongo with his parents the year it opened and persisted until he moved there in 2003 with his family.
“Mostly, really, I’ve been reconnecting with my community and have the pleasure of being here in Trumansburg as much as I can be,” he said.
“One of the things I tell people about Trumansburg is that you meet people and get to know them by name—sometimes only by first name—and there’s a connection and a warmth and discourse that takes place,” he added. “Probably five years into living here it occurred to me, ‘I have no idea what these people do professionally.’ They’re not introducing themselves by what they do for work…you learn about their interests, what’s motivating them—in many ways, their life outside of whatever work is.”
And for those who are interested in watching Blown Away, Cassetti said the final two contestants—two of the least experienced glass blowers in the competition—made for a dramatic finale.
“It was a big surprise,” he said of the underdogs coming out on top. “It’s a testimony to the power of a good idea in that you didn’t need to the maestro with all the career experience to get to the final episode.” Part of what allowed the greener contestants with the exciting ideas to make their visions for their final installation a reality was the help of those six members of the Corning Museum of Glass Demo Team.
“It was very suspenseful, wanting to see the final installation, and are they going to pull it off or not,” Cassetti said.
He encourages all those who enjoy the process of making beautiful art, the cringe-inducing sound of breaking glass, and/or the thrill of a good reality competition show to tune in. As someone who was there live during the filming of the finale, he was genuinely, well…you know.
“The winner’s solution blew me away,” he said with a laugh when asked if the show’s title delivered, “in that it incorporated an aspect of a gallery installation that you don’t normally think of as part of the artwork.”
Family Members Say 79-Year-Old Charged with
Murder Suffers
fromAlzheimer’s
Last week a 79-year-old was charged with murdering his wife in the garage of their Sodus home.
Now, some family friends are contending that Jesse Zeck, who is charged with second-degree murder suffers from Alzheimers.
Jason Zeck, Jesse’s son, told News10NBC that his family was ‘shocked’ by the allegations, and noted that his father has Alzheimer’s disease.
Zeck had gone to a neighbor’s home to report the incident. That neighbor’s home was an off-duty deputy. Sandy was found beaten to death with a claw hammer.
He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s more than a year ago. Agitation, physical aggression, unpredictable anger and aggression are all symptoms of Alzheimer’s.
Friends of the 79-year-old accused of murder say he would not have done it while he was healthy.
