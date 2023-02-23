On Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. the Village of Trumansburg held a funeral procession to honor the life of retired Police Chief Tom Ferretti, who had played a key role in Trumansburg as its first police chief.
Ferretti had passed away on Feb. 6, almost five years after retiring from the police in 2018, and had served with the Trumansburg police for 42 years, under eight different mayors. The funeral procession went from the Trumansburg American Legion to the Calvary Cemetery in Ithaca, where a private burial was held for Ferretti. Local residents turned out, carrying American flags provided by local businesses, to watch Ferretti's funeral procession and pay tribute to their former police chief.
Trumansburg's mayor Rordan Hart said when Ferretti became Trumansburg's first police chief in 1976, Trumansburg did not have its own dedicated police force, and Ferretti was a "one-man show." Ferretti utilized part-time officers, hired new officers and sponsored aspiring officers to the police academy, and recruited officers who were local to the community. Ferretti also helped the department keep its practices current, such as having officers wear body cameras.
"He wanted a police department unique to Trumansburg, so that Trumansburg residents would feel comfortable with the officers themselves, but also would feel that the department was designed for the community rather than some kind of cookie cutter … approach to having a police department in a small town," Hart said.
Ferretti not only lived in the Village of Trumansburg, owned a business, coached youth sports and drove a school bus. He also established the village's first DARE program (Drug Abuse Resistance and Education) which was popular at the time, and collaborated with the school district on their policies. Hart said he has found Ferretti to be helpful ever since Hart was school-aged, and Hart got to know Ferretti after starting to serve on the village Board of Trustees.
"He was a fixture in the community that everyone knew in one way or another," Hart said.
According to Hart, Ferretti was also a family man with many grandchildren. Later in life, Ferretti scaled back his responsibilities to spend more time with friends and family, including traveling with them.
Hart said Ferretti had a great impact on Trumansburg over the years, especially because of how long he served in his position.
"He was police chief for 42 years, that's nearly unheard of, certainly in this day and age," Hart said. "Being able tostay as a department head in a singular community for that long is a tremendous accomplishment, having to work with multiple mayors and dozens of board members and seeing folks come and go. That longevity is to me, one of his greatest accomplishments, if not the greatest accomplishment that he had."
According to Hart, Ferretti's retirement forced the village to consider what direction to take the department now that he is no longer in charge. He said he was thrilled that Joe Nelson was able to succeed Ferretti as police chief, and believes Nelson will be an effective successor to Ferretti.
"His passing is something that really shines a bright light on the impact that this one person had on the community," Hart said. "We've had a lot of people who've had impact on the community over the years, but when you reflect on the fact that this one person was a prominent figure in the community over 40 years, that's a tremendous impact, and it really gives us theopportunity to pause for a moment, and pay our respects to all of the things that Tom Ferretti did to make Trumansburg the place we all know and love."
Hart said that for many years, the Trumansburg Police Department has been small, and while it is still small by most people's standards, it is an important part of the community, and residents are both comfortable with and happy about their police. To Hart, Ferretti is the one who deserves the credit for making the Trumansburg Police Department what it is today.
"His legacy is really the department," Hart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.