The Trumansburg High School Drama Club presents “Chicago: Teen Edition” on Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The book was written by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Tickets cost $8 for students and $10 for adults, and may be purchased ahead of time from Eventbrite and at the door on the day of the performances.
In roaring twenties Chicago, chorus girl Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the fall … until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess,” Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the “American Dream,” namely fame, fortune and acquittal. They manipulate the press to keep their names on the front pages and on the lips of the news-reading public.
The musical is directed by teacher Hope Lewis. “Our last few productions have had the students portray animals, Disney characters, and teenagers. This musical has a lot of strong adult female parts and has a lot of Fosse dance numbers, so it was a good opportunity to play around with that,” she said. “The play was originally written by a female reporter and was based upon real people. It was yellow journalism, which was relevant then and still is now. It contains female characters who didn’t need men to save them. The musical is meant to be funny, but there are serious themes. 'Chicago' is more like a concert because the pit band is onstage and plays almost all of the time. There is some adult content, but it is toned down.”
Some main characters are played by Anna Parker (Velma Kelly), Allison Lewis (Roxie Hart), Harlan Stockwell (Amos Hart), Nick Angulo-Stevenson (Billy Flynn), Noah Robson (Fred Casely), Nate Wilson (Sergeant Fogarty), and Maren Friedman (Matron “Mama” Norton). Nick Angulo-Stevenson is a senior who plays Billy Flynn.
“Billy is a selfish man, putting on a façade, who works with women on death row,” Nick said. "He only really cares about money. He says that he cares about freedom, but it is a deception. I am playing Billy as a smart idiot. He looks intellectual because he can sway a jury. Billy puts on a fake smile and is good at managing and influencing people. He is charismatic too, but Billy always has tricks up his sleeve.”
“My favorite part of the musical is the court scene." Nick said. “Everything has to be timed out with the music, sound effects, and lines. You can really see how Billy influences the jury. At the end of the show, the lesson is that women can kill too. Money in the early 1920s has a lot of influence and can get you anything. People mask insecurities with wealth, looks, and liquor.”
“Chicago” has many songs that will be familiar to the audience such as “All That Jazz,” “Funny Honey,” “Cell Block Tango,” “A Little Bit of Good,” “I Can’t Do It Alone,” “We Both Reached for the Gun,” “Hot Honey Rag,” and “Razzle Dazzle.”
Velma Kelly is played by senior Anna Parker. She considers Velma to be quite a bad person. “She wants to get as famous as possible and has a big ego as a show girl,” Anna remarked. “My favorite song is “All That Jazz” because it opens the show and is a really fun, iconic number. I get lifted up too. The musical is cutting edge. It was new in its time and stands out. It is risqué and was new to musical theater and introduced new things like the style of dance by Bob Fosse.”
The Stage Manager is Bela Plumlee with Ruby Wright her assistant. Costumes were arranged by Mena Schlossberg, Noni Carpenter, Ash Gruber-Hine, Evey Pennock, Libby Foster, Natasha Good and Emma Rice. The student dance captains are Lincoln Brainard and Maren Friedman. The stage crew members are Adah Somers, June Wofford, Ruby Wright, Leah Wiggins, and Phoebe Parlato. Many other students have jobs in advertising, scenery and painting, props, lighting, and sound.
Roxie Hart is played by senior Allison Lewis. “Roxie is extremely anxious to become famous and make something of herself," Allison said. "She always wanted to be a vaudeville dancer, but is very insecure in general. Some of her insecurity is because she is older than most of the dancers at this stage and is narcistic too."
She continued, “I found it challenging to present myself as an older woman. Also, the placement of my voice was difficult to come across as a more mature woman. Embodying the character was hard too, especially because I never killed anyone. Roxie uses Amos for money and a home. I take the fun stuff about my character and try to embody that.”
Allison hopes that a lot of people will come to the shows. She said, “The musical “Chicago” is nothing like the audience has seen before. The music is awesome and there is dancing in every scene. We prove that high schoolers can do a musical like this.”
