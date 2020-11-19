The Trumansburg Farmers’ Market is excited to announce it will host a Thanksgiving-themed market on Monday, Nov. 23, from noon to 2 p.m.
The pop-up will be located in the market’s usual location, at the Village Park on Route 96.
This is the first year the market has hosted a Thanksgiving event.
“We keep looking for opportunities to grow the connection between the village and local farmers,” said Market Manager Natalie Baris. “There is so much wonderful local produce available right now.”
The Trumansburg Farmers’ Market recently completed its 2020 regular season, which was the first with Baris at the helm.
Examples of produce that will be available at the market:
Six Circles Farm is growing more than 30 vegetables including rainbow carrots, golden beets, watermelon radish, and purple kale.
“The bounty of the season will be on full display and there is no better time to be an eater at the local Trumansburg market,” said Six Circles’ Jacob Eisman.
Three Stone Farm “will be there with lots of our famous sweet potatoes for your feast this season,” said Roger Quennell. The farm will also be bringing potatoes, cabbage, radish, carrots, among other vegetables.
Sage Hen Farm will bring chicken and duck eggs to the Thanksgiving market. “They make incredibly rich pumpkin pie,” said Margaret Shepard. The farm will also be offering fresh cider, raw honey, a variety of garlics from around the world, storage and sweet onions, hot peppers, herbs, greens, and potatoes.
The full list of vendors participating in the holiday market includes: Sage Hen Farm; Bespoke Apothecary; Six Circles Farm; Copperhorse Coffee; Lucky Hare Brewing Company; Three Stone Farm; Know Your Roots; Barry Family Cellars; Wide Awake Bakery; Sunset View Creamery; Wixom Farm; Boland Thomas Winery; Redbird Orchard Cider; Taste of the Wine Country; Bluebird Dream Farm; Ithaca Dukkah; Fleece & Thank Ewe Fiber Worx.
Health and safety protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19 will be in place at the market. Signs will remind customers of state requirements to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces, and lines marking 6-feet distance from vendors remind people to distance themselves and avoid crowding.
