Early in 2020, the First Presbyterian Church of Ulysses (FPCU) received a triple whammy. In February, Pastor Cheryl Peeples and her husband, John, accepted a calling to a church in Martinsville, WV because they wanted to be closer to their family. In March, the pandemic caused the church to completely shut down and in-person services could not be held. Finally, longtime music and choir director Alice Ploss retired around Easter.
According to church historian Ginny Miller, FPCU was founded on Jan. 10, 1803 by four families who met at the home of David Atwater and were guided by Jedediah Chapman. The first building was built in 1811 in the Updike settlement near the intersection of Podunk and Perry City Roads. FPCU was incorporated on Sept. 4, 1813. In 1817, the church bought a lot on Main Street from Abner Tremain. Hermon Camp joined the church in 1831 and architect Thomas Judd of Geneva was hired to plan the new church (1849). In 1999, the First Presbyterian Church of Ulysses was listed on the State and National Register of Historical Places.
In 1866, a second-hand Hooks and Hastings Pipe organ was delivered from NYC and installed in the church. In 1923, a new Casavant Pipe organ was purchased from St. Hyacenthe, Quebec. It was reconditioned and electrified in 1956. In 1970, the organ was overhauled again with electronics added to the controls.
Pastor Dan Russell came to FPCU and preached in the church March 8 and 15. The sanctuary then closed due to the spread of Covid-19 and Russell preached from his home in Canandaigua, sending the audiophiles to Administrative Assistant Kristin Parry who placed them online. Previously, Pastor Peeples and Parry had arranged for WordPress to post recordings of every service for those who were unable to attend in person. Russell brought his technology skills to the church to enhance the site and make broadcasting the service better. The web page also took on a nicer look.
When Russell interviewed for the job of interim pastor, the community meeting appealed to him, the tenor of the meeting welcomed him, and he felt the hospitality. A fire lit inside of him and it persisted as an energizing source. He also realized that there was strong leadership in the congregation and members could collaborate. “I knew they would work well together to use technologies to deal with the reality of isolation and to keep it fresh,” he said.
Joe Pepper, musical director and keyboardist, heard about the church’s opening while he was tuning a piano in an Ovid church. He was the musical director at a Newfield church at the time, but wanted to work closer to home. “I met with Cheryl and Alice and was very impressed. During my January 2020 interview, I found out that Cheryl was leaving and felt like I was on a risky journey, but I accepted the position and it has been fulfilling ever since,” remarked Pepper. “I wanted more responsibility to collaborate on the music and the Bell Choir was something new.” He was able to assemble the Bell Choir around Thanksgiving because of distancing and the fact that all ringers wear gloves, but had to disassemble the group when in-person services were again shut down.
In mid-June, services began in-person again when a tent was erected in the side yard. Pepper provided his own equipment and Marvin Pritts donated an amplifier. Steve Little operated the radio transmitter and Zoomed the video of each service. The services were well attended in various ways. In early October, services moved inside. Every other pew was blocked off for social distancing. People had to wear masks and were signed in by an usher. Decorated shoeboxes were used for the collection. Bulletins were not printed, but the service was projected onto a screen. Congregants had to provide their own hosts for Communion. People hummed the hymns. Sanitizer was readily available. After Thanksgiving, the church closed again due to the surge in Covid cases.
During the confusion and pandemonium across the country, Joe Pepper’s expectations evaporated. He wanted to work with Peeples and looked forward to developing the choir and Bell Choir and making music together. He still looks forward to recharging the choir and encouraging a larger number of participants when the pandemic is over. “I would like to focus on the members of the community who are musicians to collaborate on and blend music,” mentioned Pepper. “I would like to have local musicians share their talents with the congregation and keep the church a welcoming place for all.” He is also looking for people who are tech-savvy to make things run more smoothly. A videographer is especially needed.
There have been many changes, but the congregation met the difficulties head-on. The Session gathered weekly during the pandemic to further the search for the next pastor. At first, they tried to meet safely in-person. Now they meet on Zoom. All other committees meet on Zoom as well. Caring and Benevolence has kept in contact with those with health issues or who live alone. The Mother’s Day BBQ was cancelled. The two annual rummage sales were cancelled, but a “treasure” sale was held at Pam Postle’s barn over the summer. Clothing has been consigned through the Gemm Shop. Adult Studies began again.
The church bell rings Sundays and, sometimes, during the week to remind the community that God is working through us to help our neighbors. During the tent services, some people attended in their cars and listened on their radios or participated on Zoom at home. Planned repairs to the church continued. FPCU volunteered at the Trumansburg Food Pantry in January and December of 2020. In January, clients were allowed into the food pantry to select their groceries. In December, groceries were bagged ahead of the distributions and passed to clients through the back door of the Methodist Church or placed in their cars. The new “Prayer Force Group” began in August. Trumansburg After School Program and Trumansburg Community Nursery School rent space in the Chapel to care for children. The CROP Walk was held in October with modifications and was very successful. Pastor Russell and Joe Pepper provide live spiritual inspiration and music every Sunday.
A Confirmation class will begin on Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Chapel from 11:50 a.m. to 1 p.m. Middle and high school students are invited to go through the classes and become members of the church. Go to fpcu.info to register and for more information.
Pepper would like to highlight the use of the sanctuary and share the space with area musicians because the acoustics are wonderful. Musicians can rent the space to make recordings and then share their music with the congregation. Please see the church’s website to contact Joe. A Check-in site has been added to the church’s Facebook page where members can go in front of a camera, let the community know how they are dealing with the pandemic, and spark conversation. Tent services are planned again for late spring.
“The services are a beautiful and bitter-sweet experience. Music is healing and never should be taken for granted,” mused Pastor Russell. “Something is lost over the Internet, however. Marcus Borg wrote: When worship is functioning as it should, it can be a powerful mediator of the sacred. It can open the heart, shape the religious imagination, and nourish the spiritual life, all within the experience of the community … [But] a congregation whose worship service is not experienced as a mediator of the sacred is unlikely to survive very long … Churches that are full of God are likely to find their pews full of people.”
