Dr. Neil Henninger opened Trumansburg Optical at 11 East Main Street in 2005. As an optometrist, he wanted to provide quality personal eye care to the local community and surrounding areas. His practice offers complete comprehensive eye exams, contacts, glasses, general eye health, and minor eyeglass repairs onsite. There is a wide selection of metal and plastic frames to choose from for every taste and style, and they have many varieties of contact lenses in stock.
In January and February of 2020, business was normal with a full accompaniment of patients every day. People made appointments for eye exams, glasses, contact lenses, and medical issues that needed to be resolved. General hygiene practices were being used such as frequent hand washing by the doctors and staff and conscientious cleaning of all equipment. In February, the practice space was renovated by Peter Cooke and new floors and walls were installed. The landlord put in a new HEPA air filtration system and HVAC ultraviolet units. The practice reopened on March 1 and two weeks later, on March 18, Trumansburg Optical closed again because of COVID-19.
All routine care was shut down for 10 weeks when the practice was classified as non-essential. “I wasn’t surprised that we had to shut down because nothing surprises me in the state of New York. I was still seeing emergency patients,” Henninger said. “I was here every day, but kept shorter hours. All routine visits were cancelled and I would do curbside service for those who needed to pick up glasses or contacts or have repairs done.”
New protocols have been put into place. Everyone wears a mask and frequently uses sanitizer or washes his/her hands. NYS Clean is not being used because the staff did not like the fragrance. Also, Henninger was never contacted by the NYS Health Department with an offer of free sanitizer. The staff tried a few other brands until they found one that worked well and had a satisfactory smell. On the day of an appointment, clients must wait outside at the front door and call in to let the receptionist know that they are there. One person at a time is allowed to enter the practice and no more than four patients at a time may have appointments. Visitors are discouraged from accompanying a patient. A temperature reading is taken and patients are asked to either use sanitizer or go into the bathroom and wash their hands. There are five chairs in the waiting room which are at least six feet apart and numerous patient rooms to distance customers.
If a client is trying on frames, the used frames are then placed on a tray and sanitized later before being placed back on the display. Metal frames are treated with ultraviolet light while plastic frames receive a peroxide cleaning solution. In general, more sanitizing is done on a regular basis, especially in the patient rooms and on touch-points like doorknobs and arms of chairs. Isabella Song, the receptionist, deep cleans the office daily. Machines are cleaned top to bottom between patients with a 70 percent alcohol solution.
The number of staff at the practice has not changed during the pandemic. Besides Dr. Neil Henninger, Dr. Samantha Goodenough sees patients on Fridays and receptionist Isabella Song handles the day-to-day appointments, billing, and other related business. “Business is booming and we are busier than ever,” explained Henninger. “I don’t know why either. Maybe people are not as busy and are taking better care of themselves.”
“It has been a challenge to try to make sure we are doing things right because I don’t hear very much from the state,” he mentioned. “The NYS Optometric Association emails updates, recommendations, and additional protocols. Things are very different how they are handled when comparing NYC and rural New York. Some doctors in NYC are wearing hazmat suits to do normal eye exams.”
Henninger wonders if these protocols are the “new normal.” He does not do any tele-health calls because it is too hard to diagnose eyeballs on a computer screen. However, sometimes people will email or text him a photo of their eye problem and he will have to make a determination as to whether the person needs to come in for an emergency visit.
Some positives have developed from seeing patients during a pandemic. For example, there have been fewer incidents of flu or colds because people are distancing and wearing masks and Henninger plans to continue both of those practices. While sanitizing methods have not changed much in the office, he wants to keep the current protocols in place. When using the slit lamp to examine eyes, Henniger likes the additional protection of wearing a mask because, at times, he has to get quite close to his patients during the exam. There is also a larger Plexiglas shield on this machine now. He still likes the protection of using an antibacterial soap for hand washing, but feels that people are becoming more germaphobic. “When herd immunity is achieved, I hope patients can go back to not wearing masks. It has been hard at times to have people wear masks and to wear them properly,” Henniger remarked. “Obviously, the new air filters will be kept in the patient rooms and we will continue to use the ultraviolet units. The infrastructure will stay the same too and patients can just come into the office without having their temperatures taken.”
Magazines have been eliminated from the waiting room to avoid an additional cleaning process. Money is accepted as are credit cards and checks. Trumansburg Optical is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – noon. “I don’t wear a tie any more because they can be germ magnets. Plus, how often do you wash a tie anyway?” smiled Henninger. “My clothes are washed on a daily basis and I wear medical grade disposable masks at work. However, I do not wear scrubs. I diagnose and treat all types of eye diseases short of surgery. Trumansburg Optical wants to continue to make patients feel comfortable when they come in while operating a full-service optometric practice to care for members of Trumansburg and the surrounding community.”
