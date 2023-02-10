On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Village of Trumansburg held its annual State of the Village event in the village's fire hall, during which time the mayor and village board shared their plans for the village's future.
The event lasted from 9 a.m. to noon and had time budgeted for each topic, as well as opportunities for the public to ask questions.
Rordan Hart, mayor of the village, began the meeting by talking about the village's finances. He mentioned that he works as a financial planner, and that he projects 30 to 40 years in the future for his clients to ensure they do not run out of money in their 80s. He noted that local governments offer services, and when those services become more expensive, they raise taxes to cover them.
"That's not good enough for me," Hart said, "because what has become more and more apparent over the last few years - again, highlighted by the pandemic - and some conversations that I've had with village residents over time, is that sooner or later, you're going to run out of other people's money, and that's a concern."
Hart discussed the services the village must pay for, including the EMS services, which Trumansburg provides across the county. According to Hart, the current EMS budget is $1.3 million, and has reliably grown at an average rate of 10 percent per year over the last 15 years, so he projected that by 2030, it will grow to $2.7 million, which is greater than the village's current budget for other departments.
"At some point, sooner or later, if nothing changes, some village board will be elected that says, 'this is too expensive, someone else needs to pay for it,'" Hart said.
Hart brought up a "math problem," of paying for services, noting that while the village's tax revenues are increasing, so are people's property values, resulting in people paying more in property tax. He said that if property values continue to increase at their current rate, living in Trumansburg will soon become too expensive for many current residents.
"It's not a pie-in-the-sky, 20-years-from-now problem; it's a math problem that exists today," Hart said, "and we are going to have to figure it out in the next half a dozen years or so, or we will begin the decline that so many other upstate municipalities have lived through."
Hart said the village had three options - do nothing, cut services as necessary or grow in order to expand the tax base - and said the latter was the best choice for the future. He said this did not necessarily have to involve bringing in high rises or shopping centers, but said residents should consider what proposed developments might have to offer the village rather than fearing what they would do to Trumansburg.
"Those are our choices, and if I sound preachy, it's because I've been watching this unfold for 16 years," Hart said.
Shortly after Hart finished his presentation, Ben Darfler, a member of the Board of Trustees, spoke about the proposed sewer law, which updates a law that has not been revised since the 1960s. He reiterated his point that changes to water rates would largely only result in increases for those who consumed more than the median amount of water, mainly businesses.
"If you're already a single family home, nothing's changing," Darfler said.
Hart brought up a volunteer Firefighter tax exemption law, which the state of New York passed in 2022, allowing villages to opt into the exemption. The deadline for volunteers to apply is Wednesday, March 1. Hart announced that the village will hold a public hearing on a local law to allow volunteer firefighters to opt into the tax exemption during the budget meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, and informed the village that the draft law has been posted online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.