Ron Don’s Village Pub is a family friendly place with great food at affordable prices. Looking at the photos and memorabilia on the walls is a walk through many decades of Trumansburg’s history. Don Scott opened the restaurant in 1995 across Main Street in what used to be Camel’s. He was there for five years until his current location opened up.
Previously, the building was a Mobilgas station and then Fox’s Pizza. Before Ron Don’s opening, Scott renovated and then enclosed the screened-in porch to build the bar.
In pre-Covid times, Ron Don’s was open for dining and carry-out and had a healthy bar trade. It was open more hours and was 50/50 dine-in and take-out. People came in and could eat and drink and have parties. Now clientele is down about 40 percent. The restaurant had special events to celebrate New Year’s Eve, St. Patrick’s Day, and Halloween, but none of those were held in 2020.
Don Scott could not even celebrate the village pub’s 25th anniversary on Nov. 1. He did hold a few charity BBQs in the parking lot last year, however.
On March 10, the pandemic arrived in Tompkins County and Ron Don’s had to close the dine-in part of its business. “We never did fully close, but went to all take-out,” remembered Scott. “We had planned for the St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage dinner, but had to serve it as take-out. The response from the community was overwhelming.”
Scott commissioned Jeff Vorhis to make picnic tables so people could order take-out and eat it right away outside. A few two-person tables were also set up under the awnings. During this time, Scott completed a lot of renovations to the restaurant. He built new tabletops, fixed the ice room, and refurbished the bathrooms. The bar area was renovated with a new floor and other improvements. The roof was redone and the whole place was cleaned and scrubbed. He wanted to get it all done incase they could open fully later in the year.
Everyone working in the kitchen has to wear a mask which gets pretty hot in the summer. The Tompkins County Health Department did not require too many changes and was quite helpful. Ron Don’s had to have a definite plan of operation and Scott has to keep a daily notebook detailing the cleaning protocol. Employees sign in to attest they are not sick. Normally, the health department inspects twice a year, but they came in more frequently in 2020, especially if customers reported what they perceived as a violation had occurred. The health department did come through with free NYS Clean sanitizer.
Ron Don’s currently has three full-time and two part-time employees. The business used to employ 12 to 13 people, but most had to be let go when the restaurant went to take-out only. That is why the bar is not open at this time because a bartender would have to be hired. “I don’t know what I am going to do when we are able to open fully again,” Scott said. “Most of my previous employees have already found new jobs.”
The restaurant is doing okay and people are more willing to venture out. However, business is at a little under 60 percent of what it used to be. Alcohol can be served, but the bar is not really open. Recently, the state has allowed restaurants to serve customers at 75 percent capacity. “I am not sure exactly what that means. If people have to still sit 6 feet apart, that doesn’t help me because we are small,” Scott remarked. “It is frustrating now and feels like the first day we were open. I need to get a firm handle on what we can do. NYS is not following what other states are doing and Tompkins County seems to be more strict than other counties. Customers have told me that places in other counties are more open.”
The number of take-out orders are about the same as before Covid. Ron Don’s does not deliver because more staff would be needed. “Financially, making the payroll has been a challenge. Mentally, we are doing everything we can not to get shut down. It is a continual state of uncertainty because we think we are doing fine and then someone turns us in for something. If we get shut down, will we ever be able to reopen again? And …what will 100 percent open look like?” Scott mused.
“The outpouring of support from the community has been phenomenal and people thank us all of the time. It is surprising how many people kept ordering during the early days of the pandemic,” remarked Scott. “There was an uptick in orders last year, but things have leveled out again to where it was before. People are still tentative, however, because every restaurant is handling sit-down dining differently.”
Ron Don’s went from 14 tables to just four during the height of the pandemic, but recently placed more tables in seating areas. However, some tables have signs on them requesting no one sit there. Social distancing is still the order of the day. If people decide to dine in, they will be served after ordering at the counter. When finished, customers leave the used dishes and silverware on the table. Servers will bus the table and then sanitize it and the chairs. Ron Don’s Covid hours are Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
Looking at the future, Don Scott plans to offer holiday dinners again, the first being a St. Patrick’s Day meal on Wednesday, March 17. For $15 you will receive Ron Don’s famous slow-cooked corned beef and cabbage dinner with all of the trimmings. Other menu items will be restricted due to limited kitchen space. Reservations are required for dine-in seating. Call 387-9222.
Ron Don’s will place the picnic tables out again when the weather gets warmer and will try to offer lunch and dinner specials, but it is hard to plan without normal foot traffic. Most people call in and already have their minds set on what they want to order. If the restaurant can fully open this summer, Scott would like to have a grand reopening celebration. “It would also be nice not to have to serve packets of ketchup and sporks too,” he smiled.
Ron Don’s distributers have been good to work with. Many have dropped their minimum for sales. So far, Don Scott has been able to order and receive everything he needs. Sometimes, the distributers are out of something for one cycle, but it comes in the next delivery. For a period of time, Ron Don’s was not serving hamburgers because the price of beef went up to $10 a pound, but they are back on the menu now. Scott could have ordered cheaper meat, but he wanted to keep the quality for his customers.
Scott wears a t-shirt with a logo that says “We are only here because of you. You are essential!! Thank you.” That kind of says it all. “We are only able to stay open because of our customers and people have been very good and supportive on the whole. They wear masks and self-distance while inside. We are very appreciative.”
