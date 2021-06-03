A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in an accident in Trumansburg on June 2. Tompkins County Sheriffs Deputies responded to Mecklenburg Road near Halseyville Road at 7:45 p.m.
Upon arrival deputies found the pedestrian deceased in the roadway and a 2005 Ford Escape with front end damage. The investigation found the Escape was traveling west on Mecklenburg Road and struck the pedestrian who entered the roadway. Name are being withheld as the crash is still under investigation.
