#PaintTheVote is a grassroots sign collective that has formed in the Trumansburg community.
Inspired by Amy Puryear’s “Signs of Hope,” participants are utilizing local skills, scrap wood materials and passion to encourage people to get out and Vote on Nov. 3.
Amy Puryear, along with local carpenter Alan Vogel, are working together to set up locations for artists of all abilities to come together and paint signs.
The purpose is to inspire other artist communities to come together and create their own Democratic signs of hope.
Puryear painted a “sign of hope.”
“It feels like art therapy, during these difficult times, and also a way to share a message of hope and peace with others—a reminder to us all never to give up, and to continue to do all we can for peace, love and justice for all,” Puryear said.
They gave out the signs for free Oct. 3 at Word of Mouth catering in Trumansburg and held a work session the following day to make more. They plan to be in front of Word of Mouth every Wednesday afternoon giving away free signs with Democratic messages.
Vogel hopes this movement will inspire small communities all over the country to come together and create a movement.
Those in the local movement say that #PaintTheVote is an opportunity for children, elders and all activists to beautify and inspire the future of the country.
The signs are free to anybody who would like one.
So far they have been available in Ulysses Town and Danby, but they say they will have more events soon, so be on the lookout for their advertising on Facebook.
