It is difficult to imagine a more challenging time to pull up stakes and move your family to a new community than during a worldwide pandemic. But Pastor Robert “Rob” Dean, newly appointed to the Trumansburg United Methodist Church, is the kind of “glass half full” guy who sees opportunity in the view ahead.
“This is a challenging time for a transition, but also a wonderful opportunity for all churches,” he said. “Everything is up in the air. We are all deciding what’s important to us. With all of the social niceties put aside, we see who people really are.”
Dean has a long history of involvement in churches and religious life—since he was a teenager, in fact. “I’ve been on a journey toward God for more than 25 years,” he said, “learning more and more about my call. It’s fun to grow closer to God and I love doing it with other people.” Dean said he has explored a broad stretch of the theological spectrum, but most important is an overarching love of God.
He recently self-published a devotional called “The Path of the Beatitudes” and hopes to build on that experience of writing to encourage and strengthen the community. “I think I need to find a good editor going forward,” he added, “but I truly enjoyed the creative process of crafting something for the people around me.”
Sharing the parsonage with Dean is his wife of 13 years, Kayti, whom he met in college, as well as their three daughters, Grace (12), Joy (10), and Hope (2), two dogs and a cat.
“I’ve grown from being a youth leader to raising youth,” he said, “and have enjoyed all the blessings and challenges that come along with that.”
The United Methodist tradition holds that pastors are appointed to their churches by the Bishop. Dean explained that the Bishop of each region is surrounded by a team of people who look over their area, identify challenges and opportunities, and then the Bishop decides where each individual clergy member is needed.
“I’m so very grateful to be in Trumansburg, knowing there will be opportunities to further our mission,” Dean said. “I hope to celebrate and live in the moment in the presence of God, not worrying about 10 years from now.”
He realized each church is unique, and one community is nothing like anywhere else. “That can be beautiful,” Dean said, “to have the joy of being with new people. As tough as ministry is, it can be pretty exciting to get to know a whole new community.”
This spring and early summer have been a chaotic time for the Dean family, what with winding down Pastor Rob’s ministry in Maine, NY, home schooling the children during the COVID-19 quarantine, packing up a household, moving and settling into a new neighborhood. But they have already taken a couple of walks in the village, checked out Cass Park, and picked strawberries at Silver Queen Farm. Next is tackling worship leadership in the age of Zoom technology, and ushering the church family back into a “new normal” experience once services resume at the beautiful brick church on the corner of South and Main Streets.
