As of Thursday, April 20, Shur-Save, the only grocery store in the Village of Trumansburg, is under new management.
Shur-Save was first founded in 1981 by Jim and Sandy Seafuse. In the fall of 2021, Ravi Meel, owner ofClark's Food Mart in Dryden and a 7-11 in Ithaca's Collegetown,decided to purchase the Shur-Save, seeking more opportunities and to expand his business portfolio. The owner at the time, the Seafuses' son Bret Seafuse, wanted to retire after 40 years of working at the store.
Meel has lived in Trumansburg since 2015 when he and his wife Christine moved there from the New Jersey/Connecticut area. He shops at the Shur-Save, his children go to school in Trumansburg and he considers himself part of the community.
According to Meel, the Shur-Save is larger and busier than the other stores he has managed. He said the store is well-designed and its size allows for a wide assortment of products. After becoming owner of the store, Meel said he lowered the prices of most of the products in the store. He also brought in products from Shop-Rite, the largest supermarket cooperative in the US, and increased the availability of organic products throughout the store.
All the Shur-Save employees who were working for the previous owners stayed on after Meel became owner. The only exception was the general manager, who had made plans to retire and move out of state before the sale.
Meel said he seeks to improve the store by continuing to lower prices and offer more products, especially natural and organic products, in order to fulfill community demand. Apart from this, he thinks the store is good the way it is, and said he seeks to run it the way a good family-owned business should be run, since they can cater to customers' needs without needing corporate approval.
"That's what the community wants," Meel said. "That was the most requested item by a lot of the people in the community that was missing in the store. They still had it, but not a large selection; there [was] a small selection of organics."
Meel said that while Shur-Save is the only grocery store in Trumansburg, it has earned the loyalty of its customers by doing everything it can to cater to the customers. As such, he said Shur-Save has many customers who appreciate not having to go to Ithaca for their grocery needs.
"The reason they love it is, obviously, that's the only store available here," Meel said, "but the store does everything to cater to the customers here, locally in the community of Trumansburg."
According to Meel, Shur-Save's customers have proven receptive to the changes, from the new products to the new ownership, and they, as well as the previous owner, have given positive feedback. Seafuse continues to offer Meel with daily guidance on running the business.
Meel said that because Shur-Save is the only conveniently available grocery store for Trumansburg, it must serve the customers well, even without the pressure of competition.
"Our goal is, because we're the only store, we have a responsibility to make sure we have everything they (customers) [need] in this store because there's no other store that can meet their needs," Meel said.
