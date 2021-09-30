Residents of Compass Mobile Home Park (formerly Auble’s) in Trumansburg shared some concerns but appeared cautiously optimistic at a Town Hall Meeting held by Village Mayor Rordan Hart at the village fire station Sept. 18. Attending the meeting was Johanna Anderson, executive director of Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS), the organization that recently purchased the mobile home park.
Hart said he was aware the mobile home park was unofficially for sale for roughly 10 years and that he is very happy to be working with INHS to help facilitate their transition as new owners of the property.
INHS spent a lot of time negotiating for the property; then the pandemic happened, and things started moving even slower, Anderson said. Once the purchase was secured, she said, INHS wasted no time getting started on the most crucial projects.
“We were very excited about it and immediately hit the ground running,” she said, adding that she started receiving calls about the park the morning after INHS announced the purchase. People called, emailed, and wrote handwritten letters inquiring about moving into Compass; some residents of the park called to inform INHS of improvements that were needed. The overall sense was that the Trumansburg community as a whole was also excited about the change in ownership and the potential of the park.
Some improvements INHS hopes to make over the next three years are: an upgrade to the water/sewer system, new roads, a playground, better landscaping, and a turnaround to provide easier access for TCAT buses. Even little items like new mailboxes are on the list to be checked off, Anderson said.
Eight new mobile homes will be installed, the paths will be redone, and a new electrical unit is slated to be installed next summer, she added.
Thirteen mobile homes will receive significant improvements in order to bring them up to code. One member of the public present at the meeting asked about the hassle this may cause for the current occupants of the trailers.
INHS intends to reserve one of the mobile homes as a relocation home where residents can live while repairs are being made to their own home, Anderson responded.
Hart said that Auble’s always felt a bit isolated from the rest of the Village of Trumansburg and that he is very enthusiastic about the prospect of laying new sidewalks that would help connect the residents to the downtown area.
The rent for current occupants should not increase; that is something INHS is very committed to, Anderson said. The intention is to actually lower the rent for almost every resident while not raising it for anybody, she said, adding that INHS rent stabilized the entire park, meaning that all rents will stay the same for the next year. Residents can expect to see their rent decrease in October 2022.
The water and sewer is a major concern and on the top of the priority list, Hart and Anderson agreed. Hart explained that the village had been dealing with a mysterious influx of water to the village’s sewer treatment plant during rain events for many years, and recently it was finally discovered that the sewer lines from the mobile homes were a major contributor to the problem.
The village is currently working with INHS to secure grant funding to replace all of those lines and alleviate the issue.
Conversation turned to the 100 acres of surrounding land INHS purchased along with the mobile home park, and Hart shared some news that he said he was planning on waiting six more weeks to share.
The mayor said he hopes that a portion of the land will be used for a new village facility for the Trumansburg fire and rescue departments.
“This building has been obsolete for a number of years,” Hart said. The location of the parcel he has in mind, on Route 96 north of downtown as drivers turn left to leave the village, would be ideal for quickly reaching Covert and other towns Trumansburg contracts with, he explained.
While “it’s all very preliminary,” Hart said he hopes to have concept drawing finished in a matter of weeks. He added that he is very excited about the idea of using the building as a jump-off point for securing more grant funding for things like new roads, sidewalks, and trails in that area that will help to further connect the village.
While on the topic of community, Anderson said that one thing INHS is very committed to is having a community building on site where residents of Compass can use free wifi for their jobs and their children’s schoolwork as well as holding community meetings.
At the end of the meeting, Compass resident Sharon Allen said she believed she spoke for most tenants of the park when she said she is relieved to see it under new ownership.
“A lot of us residents had a meeting before this meeting, and we were trying to come up concerns and possible solutions,” she said, “but the consensus was that we are all so excited about INHS coming in and taking over and adding improvements that have been long—too long—needed.”
