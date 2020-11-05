The Trumansburg Fire Department was called to two fires this week. Fortunately, no one was injured in either incident.
The most recent occurred at a residence in the village early Tuesday morning for a reported chimney fire with extension into the attic, according to a press release from the fire department.
The call came in at 4:45 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flame showing from the roof of the house at 8 McLallen St.
Firefighters entered the structure for an interior fire attack, and the fire was under control in approximately 30 minutes.
Following extinguishment crews worked on scene for an additional 90 minutes conducting overhaul and cleanup.
Trumansburg received assistance from Enfield and Mecklenburg Fire Departments, and Trumansburg Ambulance was on scene to assist with rehab.
Village of Trumansburg Code Enforcement was also on scene during cause investigation.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist with four individuals who were displaced as a result of the fire.
All occupants were out of the house at the time of fire arrival, and no injuries were reported.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
“Trumansburg Fire Department is fortunate to have such a capable, robust team of firefighters to respond to emergencies in the community,” stated the press release. “Strong leadership, high-quality training, and a reliable support network of neighboring agencies contribute to the department’s success on scene. We are very grateful to be able to provide the services we do to our friends and neighbors.”
Just the previous morning, Trumansburg Fire Department made quick work of an early stage fire on Falls Rd. in the Town of Ulysses.
Firefighters were called to the residence for a fire in a second floor wall. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fire in the corner of a second story room and were able to knock down the fire with a water can extinguisher.
The single resident was alerted to the danger when smoke detectors went off, and was already out of the house when firefighters arrived on scene.
Enfield Fire Department, Mecklenburg Fire Department, and Trumansburg Ambulance also responded for additional assistance.
The Trumansburg Fire Department credits the resident for shutting the door behind him as he left the room, which helped slow the spread of fire, and stresses the importance of having working smoke detectors throughout every residence. Properly functioning smoke detectors give residents enough time to escape a dangerous situation and can provide valuable time to help save lives and property.
With the colder months approaching, Trumansburg Fire Department reminds everyone to make sure chimneys are clean and clear, and that smoke and CO detectors are up to date and batteries have been changed.
