Carol and Fred Van Derzee opened Falls Restaurant in 1988. Fred was working for the state parks and Carol was waiting tables at Glenwood Pines when the Dobe Inn in Trumansburg came up for sale. Carol Van Derzee had graduated from Paul Smith College with a degree in Restaurant Management, then cooked for 4-H before working for Aggie Sirrine as a caterer. She followed that with a stint at a small restaurant in Varna before running the Ginny Lee Café when it was a seasonal venture at Wagner Winery. While at Glenwood Pines, she was asked by Fred Van Derzee if she wanted to start a restaurant business and the rest is history. Falls Restaurant & Catering has been a staple of the Trumansburg community for the past 32 years.
The Van Derzees made many improvements over the years and are constantly upgrading the building. They began by painting and decorating the dining rooms and put in a new storage area. A walk-in cooler and freezer were added in 2012. The outside of the building was resided and brightened up with a stone skirt. The back kitchen was expanded for the catering business and an additional dining area added.
The restaurant is quite large and has a pre-COVID seating of 157. Now, the seating is restricted to 50 percent of capacity with fewer tables and chairs available. “We have a large floor plan and the smaller capacity is doable. We can survive on that. Smaller places can’t make it,” said Carol Van Derzee.
In March of 2020, restaurants were classified as non-essential and Falls Restaurant had to close. Carol Van Derzee made the decision not to open for take-out because the restaurant was not set up for that like a pizza place would be. She also had to think of the safety of her employees and family members who worked at the restaurant. She decided it was a good time to pause and take a break. While the restaurant was closed, she had the entry into the main dining area renovated. The two kitchens were completely torn apart, deep cleaned, and the areas pressure-washed.
Falls Restaurant opened its doors again on June 11 with fewer employees, mostly without the part-time high school students. “All of my ‘staple’ workers are still here, including waitstaff. The prep guy is here, Cole and Axel are in the kitchen and the dishwasher is still here,” Carol Van Derzee explained. “It was hard for me because I am a creature of habit. I had to say, “Okay, Carol … rethink how to do it.” So, I read all sorts of articles and studied protocols and realized that it wasn’t so different now, which was a real fear of mine. You walk in, turn on the lights, and start to work.”
All employees must wear masks, and Van Derzee had to work up a plan to keep her employees safe and make sure they do not all come in the door at the same time. The existing tables were distanced and some were taken away. Anything touched by customers had to be sanitized. Signage required by the health department had to be correctly displayed. She had to enforce the mask requirements for customers which turned out to be somewhat difficult with a few stubborn old-timers. Once seated, diners may remove their masks to eat.
It was a challenge getting used to a slower business day and prepping food for days with fewer customers. “I used to order a case of napkins a week and five cans of spaghetti sauce. Now I don’t use a case a week and I only order two cans of sauce. The dessert board used to be full and we have reduced the dinner menu selections. I can utilize a chicken breast many ways, but had to eliminate other choices. I feel it is important to serve a fresh product and make everything from scratch right down to the salad dressings. It took time to readjust my ordering so everything was fresh. Companies I ordered from used to have a minimum order of $2,000, but are now adjusting to orders of $500. They have been really good to work with.”
At first, Van Derzee was just opening for breakfast and lunch. Even if there were only six customers for breakfast the restaurant was open and ready with the open sign on. She experimented with dinner times and now Falls Restaurant is open Thursday – Saturday for dinner and things are going well. Breakfast is served six days a week from Tuesday – Sunday. Lunch is available five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday.
The new sanitization process has been a positive. The Health Department gave Van Derzee NYS Clean sanitizer and worked with her on COVID protocols like using disposable menus or sanitizing plastic covered ones. A sanitization process was developed with a schedule of wiping down surfaces such as door handles. When the restaurant is closed on Mondays, Van Derzee and her husband, Kent, come in, sanitize and clean. As business picks up, she plans on hiring someone to do the cleaning for her and already has a few people in mind.
It has been hard making employees understand that they need to stay isolated outside of work. It is a risk to the restaurant and to other employees if they get together in groups and without masks. So far, everything is good and her employees seem to understand the importance of being safe.
Van Derzee is looking ahead to the future and the impact the vaccine can make. She expects business to increase and has already been getting more catering inquires as wedding season approaches. Right now, she does not know what is involved with doing events like these safely or what the requirements would be. “We don’t have any plans for outdoor dining either because it is just too difficult with our situation. We might get some picnic tables though so people can take their food outside. Mostly, we hope diners increase and people feel more comfortable about eating here. We have had a slow increase of people and hope they realize they can feel safe when they come for a meal,” Carol Van Derzee remarked.
Falls Restaurant has been quietly for sale since Fred retired seven years ago, but Van Derzee is not ready to let go yet. She will keep going in one way or another and plans to be at the restaurant for many years to come. She and Fred own all of the land behind the restaurant too. If someone comes in with a “big bucks” offer, it will be considered, but there are no bites yet. “Lots of people are selling their restaurants, so now is a good time to buy. When I think of selling, it is hard to imagine life without the restaurant and my customers,” she mused. “All of my family has worked here over the years. My 90-year-old mother still comes in three times a week and it keeps her going. I am in no hurry to sell.”
“I am a day-to-day person and whatever happens, happens. I feel fortunate in life. The community has been very supportive and that’s an important part of this business. I used to work a lot of church dinners and I always felt a strong sense of community and camaraderie. That influenced my decision to go into the restaurant business,” smiled Van Derzee.
