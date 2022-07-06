You may have noticed the scaffolding around the First Presbyterian Church of Ulysses’ (FPCU) steeple. This is the first time in 170 years that the steeple has been totally renovated.
Herman Camp received a wide tract of land for his service in the Revolutionary War which became Trumansburg and beyond. He built his home on Camp Street and donated land for a modest church which was built out of wood. In 1852, Herman decided to build a more elaborate church and used the wood from the original church in the construction. You will notice that he designed FPCU, located at 69 East Main Street, to resemble his house.
Four years ago, renovation on the steeple began with a need to replace the tilting windvane and the dome which was rotted and ready to crash to the ground. The extent of what needed to be fixed was not known until workers got up into the steeple and found that much more extensive renovations had to be made. Then Covid entered the picture and all work stopped.
Moseley Construction had determined that lots of work needed to be done. They were in charge of the demolition, rough construction, and structural repairs. United Rentals was hired to assemble the scaffolding which took two weeks to do. Kevin Fellows is a metal fabricator who rebuilt all of the metal parts, including the windvane. He copied everything exactly for the renovation. Mike Sherwood is a fabricator and craftsman and completed all of the wooden replacements. Fellows and Sherwood worked independently in their home shops crafting the pieces. Marty Meyers was hired to complete the final painting.
“All of the men went above and beyond for us,” said Greg Hoffmire, who is overseeing the renovation. “All the pieces and parts are done and a crane will be used to put everything together sometime in July.”
The clock on the steeple is electronic which resets for time changes. The church is on the National Register of Historic Buildings, so care needed to be taken to make sure that the work on the steeple was exact. The clock facing to the back of the church does not keep time, but the other three sides work as does the bell. “It is the Village’s Time Piece and the only steeple in the village with a clock,” Hoffmire explained.
All of the craftsmen working on the steeple are artists, very skilled at what they do, and the renovation is going well. It should be completely done in July and then Dave Kelly from Silverline Construction will bring a 200-foot crane to put everything back together. That could take one to two days to complete. A dedication will be scheduled when the renovation is completely done.
