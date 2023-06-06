On June 5, 2023 at 9:34 AM, Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies and Officers from the Trumansburg Police Department responded to Maguire Chevrolet, 2073 Trumansburg Road in the Town of Ulysses for a report that a Chevrolet Camaro had just been stolen from a customer off the lot after it was serviced. A Trumansburg Police Officer was able to intercept the vehicle on Main Street in the Village of Trumansburg and together, conducted a traffic stop and took the suspect into custody.
The suspect was identified as Zachary J. Quick, age 41 of Feura Bush, NY. Quick was taken into custody while Deputies completed their investigation.
During their investigation, Deputies determined that Quick had driven his truck to Maguires and was parked when an employee was bringing the Chevrolet Camaro back up front after the service was completed. The employee was approached by Quick, who claimed that he was the owner of the Camaro and that the service was paid for. The employee provided Quick the key. Quick then got into the Camaro and left, leaving his own truck behind.
Quick was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree (Class D Felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A Misdemeanor), Driving While Intoxicated - Drugs (Unclassified Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Unclassified Misdemeanor) and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis - Over 3 oz. (Violation).
Quick was held for arraignment.
(1) comment
I would recommend a mental health evaluation.
