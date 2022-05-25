There is a lot of excitement centering around the Encore Players Community Theatre this spring. Founded in 2014, the mission of the theatre is to provide a venue for people of all ages and background to participate in the rewarding experience of theater. Since that time, actors have participated in a variety of theatrical productions in many venues including a local cemetery. Now, the theatre group has a permanent home in the Arena Theatre at Loch Ridge Farm, 9706 Congress Street Extension in Trumansburg. Anne and Bill Bialke are founding members and decided to offer their riding arena for productions. The area will serve a dual purpose as a theatre and a horse-riding arena when there aren’t any shows.
The riding arena is a very large Morton Building with a packed gravel floor. It does not have heat, so any productions performed will be during warmer weather. One of the more recent Encore Players shows was “The Man with Bogart’s Face” and was performed at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds. The actors were fine on the stage, but the audience was at the whim of the weather. The Arena Theatre has four sides, a sturdy roof in case of rainy weather, and provides a safe space for actors and audience alike.
A stage has been constructed at one end of the building which includes an off-stage area. At the other end are two large doors which, for the current production, are blocked with a wooden structure that will serve as a bridge. The stage can be dismantled after shows so the space can be also used as a riding arena. Productions will be very manageable in warm weather. Folding chairs will be provided for audience members, so no one needs to bring their own seats. This is a trial year, but the feeling is that the new space can be used many years into the future.
There is ample parking space near the Arena Theatre and the ground has been prepared to support heavy farm vehicles. Under the sod is a layer of crusher run, so it is very good support for parking cars. Just drive up the path next to the large white barn and park near the Arena Theatre. The theatre is wheelchair accessible and partial open air with flexible seating. Masks are required for audience members.
The first production in the new Arena Theatre is “The Cayuga Canal Girls” by Laura King. It was a winning play in the American Association of Community Theater NewPlayFest in 2020 and was first performed at the Phoenix Stage Company in Oakville, Connecticut in October of 2021. Founding member Alice Ploss chose the play because of its relation to the area and familiar setting. “The Cayuga Canal Girls” will be performed June 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and June 5 at 3 p.m. Tickets are fifteen dollars and available on the Encore Theatre website at encoreplayers.org or at the door.
“The Cayuga Canal Girls” focuses on five female friends who reunite in their hometown of Seneca Falls, NY to lay one of their own to rest. As they struggle to come to grips with the surprising death, they open old wounds, face harsh realities, and confront the compromises they have made in their lives – with sometimes wildly humorous results! As the day wears on, the women learn that even though into each life some rain must fall, the rain offers a cleansing promise of new possibilities. Themes include suicide, sexual abuse, and mental health issues.
“The play is in 2 acts and I love the scenes where all of the characters interact,” mused Bialke. “Things laid buried are exposed. There is a shared history among the women and I love the intense parts.”
Actors include Della Herden (Marta), Torie Lines (Lucy), Denise Milito (Jane), Alice Ploss (Marianne), and Jennifer Westling (Eliza). The Director is Anne Bialke and the Assistant Director is Nancy Preston. Bill Bialke is the Technical Director with Amy Schwartz as the Stage Manager. The Lighting Director is Steven Blasberg with Chris Westling controlling the sound.
This is a two-act play. The audience will face the stage for Act One and switch seats around to face the bridge for Act Two.
“We originally were going to perform ‘Canal Girls’ at the Conservatory of Fine Arts earlier in the year and then the Covid surge happened,” Director Anne Bialke said. “There are only five actors, so there are fewer scheduling problems. We don’t have any understudies though and are flying without a net. If we have to, we can run with someone on script and hope that the audience will understand.”
“A challenge is that it is an ensemble cast and there are very few times when all of the actors aren’t on stage together. There aren’t any leads which promotes camaraderie within the cast,” Assistant Director Nancy Preston explained. “There is humor in the show and an intensity in the topics talked about. The show has life-like humor and it is a release to laugh. The playwright sprinkles the show with humor.”
“The play is contemporary and pre-Covid, so there isn’t talk about the pandemic. ‘The Cayuga Canal Girls’ is a moving theatrical experience with lots to offer,” Anne remarked. “There are lovely parts and authentically real people. It is not satire or farce, but a glimpse about people getting together.”
“The characters have a good voice and the dialog flows. There is a depth to the characters with lots of layers,” Nancy mentioned. “The characters are all different. They were high school friends who come together 30 years later because of a death. They have kept in touch to various degrees and are excited to all get together again.”
In another production, on Friday, June 10, at 7 p.m., Encore Players Community Theatre will be at the Ulysses Historical Museum performing “Shades of 1872” written by Town of Ulysses Historian and UHS Board member John Wertis the Elder. This play is directed by Daniel Trippett and is a humorous take on the first town meeting in Ulysses. Seventeen people are in the cast including Mayor Rordan Hart and Trumansburg Police Chief Joe Nelson. Admission is free and more information can be found on the Encore Players Facebook page.
