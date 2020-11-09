Larry Vonderchek is a Trumansburg graduate who, after college, returned to teach social studies at Charles O. Dickerson High School. His classes include US History Regents, AP US History, and AP Government. This is his 13th year at Trumansburg and by far the most unusual due to COVID-19.
Every day, Vonderchek takes his temperature at home and fills out the CMC online survey before arriving at school around 7 a.m. where he prepares for the day and writes the in-person and virtual assignments on the board.
In-person students are divided into Blue (Monday and Tuesday) and Gold (Wednesday and Thursday) Cohorts. The Green Cohort meets 100 percent virtually. Friday, Vonderchek has office hours from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. where students contact him. The rest of the day he is planning for the next week, making copies, and putting work, tests, and quizzes online. If a student has a class with Vonderchek on Monday, he will not see that student in-person again until the following Monday. Half of the Blue Cohort takes a particular class on Monday and the other half of the cohort takes the same class on Tuesday. Classes are scheduled in 80-minute blocks with 10 minutes between blocks. “It took me about three weeks to figure out my schedule, what class was what day and what period, and which students were in that class. The first couple of weeks were trial and error. Some things worked and some things didn’t. It was frustrating,” he said.
For example, on Wednesdays, Vonderchek teaches AP U.S. History first block. Second block is his PREP time where he communicates with students and parents and does online work with Brightspace and Google Classroom. He grades work, sends e-mails, makes copies, grades and posts assignments, and checks for students’ concerns and comments.
Then he has an hour advisory/lunch period in the classroom with about seven or eight students. Children can bring their lunches or buy from the cafeteria. Lunch choices are limited, must be ordered online a week ahead of time, and are delivered in paper bags to the classroom.
During the last 30 minutes, Pat Edwards takes over supervision duties so Vonderchek can go to the staff lunchroom. Blocks 3 and 4, Vonderchek teaches AP Government. This is only Wednesday’s schedule. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday’s schedules are different, with other students in each class.
To enter the building, students must show on their phone that they received a “green light” by taking the CMC survey. Lockers are off limits, so students have to carry everything around with them all day. Even bathrooms are socially distanced.
Before Vonderchek’s Block 1 children enter his room, he takes their temperatures. Then they sit in desks that are socially distanced. He already has his laptop plugged in, logged on to Google Meet, and synced to the Smart Panel so those at home can participate. During the class, the door is open, but between classes, the door is closed and Vonderchek must sanitize all of the desks and chairs before the next group of students enters his room.
“If we use highlighters, they are left on the desks and I sanitize those too. Students do not work with partners or in small groups. They do not walk around the room. Unfortunately, I had to take away some of the fun things I like to do,” Vonderchek explained. He also must sanitize everything at the end of the day too even before the custodian comes in to clean.
Some challenges that Vonderchek has experienced are that he only sees in-person students once a week. Managing electronic communication has been difficult. The technology had a rough start at the beginning, but has gotten better. He has had to be flexible with students turning in assignments. Vonderchek wanted it completed one way, but students were turning them in on paper, virtually, by picture, and other ways. It was a problem trying to give tests and quizzes without the kids going to Google for answers. Now he asks questions that require short answers or are open ended and requests reflections or reactions to the reading. He feels that hybrid learning hinders the ability to build a relationship with his students. “You have to roll with the changes or be left behind,” commented Vonderchek.
“Looking to the positive, classroom management has not been a problem. Instead of the normal 20 kids in a class, I now see about 10,” Vonderchek added. “The kids don’t seem as happy as they usually are, but they are doing what they are supposed to do. My room is socially distanced with 12 desks in rows and spread out. I have my desk, but all of the other furniture was removed. The AP Government students have books that they keep at home. No one else has books, but all of the students have Chrome Books and teachers have laptops.”
“The laptops can access the Smart Panel, so I can do work at home,” he continued. “The school is the cleanest it has ever been and I am not scared to go to work. The custodians must initial a sign-in sheet when they clean the bathrooms. The kids have done a very good job social distancing and wearing their masks though, sometimes, students’ voices are muffled. I have to project my voice so they can hear me. One teacher wears a clear shield because she has a hearing-impared student who can read lips. We are all doing everything we can for the students.”
The library is not open. The cafeteria is closed. The halls have a line down the middle of the floor with arrows pointing in the direction students can walk. The drinking fountains are off limits and students are encouraged to bring clear plastic water bottles to school. One fountain near the main office has a water bottle filler. If students or staff get sick, they need a note from their doctor or a negative COVID test to get back in school.
The building empties quickly at the end of the day and it gets very quiet. Still, there are meetings to attend. During faculty meetings, teachers and staff are conducting a book study while reading “White Fragility,” a book on racism.
“There is hand sanitizer in every room and, recently, automatic hand sanitizers have been installed near every door,” Vonderchek said. “For the most part, kids are doing the work on their virtual days. Students have the ability to change from remote to in-person and visa versa at the end of each marking period. I spend a lot more time at home doing work, checking emails, and responding to students. There are not as many smiles, but teachers and students are making the best of it and we want to have school as usual. We are doing all we can.”
