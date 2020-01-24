Maggie Kirincic of the Trumansburg Farmers Market asked the Village Trustees for additional funding for their 2020 season at the Jan. 13 meeting of the Village Board of Trustees. The money would go toward hiring a new director at a higher pay rate than was offered last year.
The Board of Trustees did not officially approve the funding but asked Kirincic to go back to the Farmers Market Board with feedback from the Village: come up with a business plan that details steps that will be taken to make the market a more structured entity.
The discussion began by Kirincic telling the Village Board of Trustees that the farmers market has once again found itself in the position of hiring a new manager. The long hours the job demands require a higher salary in order to draw in applicants who view the position as a serious job, she said. If the Village would contribute $1,000 to the market to cover the manager’s salary, the job could shift from a seasonal stipend to something closer to a year-round part-time position that pays roughly $15 an hour, Kirincic explained.
“We did an audit of the tasks we require of market managers over the market days over the market season, and what we are offering as pay is not even meeting minimum wage,” she said, adding that this does not take into account the pre-season and post-season work that needs to be done by the manager as well.
To raise more revenue, the Farmers Market Board plans to raise vendor fees 20 percent each year for the next three years.
Last year, the market’s revenue was $3,070.
Though Kirincic said the farmers market would like to hire a manager by the end of February and be able to give that individual some indication of what they can anticipate for pay, the Board of Trustees was not yet willing to give a firm commitment to the expenditure of the $1,000. Trustees expressed concerns that they have been having similar conversations with representatives from the farmers market every year since the market began in 2007.
Mayor Rordan Hart suggested that the market look into selling more advertising, stating that he could see the market potentially doubling its seasonal revenue through advertising sales alone. “You would have to get a little creative about where the ads would actually show up,” he said.
“If the farmers market is willing to move in that direction,” Hart added, “I’m willing to fight for us to scrounge up an extra $1,000 to make the manager position a reality.”
Hart also recommended that the farmers market board look into adding a specific structure to the enterprise by officially making the market a not-for-profit or some other type of corporation.
Nancy Zahler, vice-chair of the Ulysses Town Board, suggested using the Cornell Cooperative Extension as a resource.
“It’s not totally clear to me how we measure the performance of the manager,” said Keith Hannon, Trumansburg Village Board of Trustees member. “We’re talking about budgeting as much for the market manager as we do for the mayor.”
Hart said he was hoping that, following a conversation he had with market board members in December, someone from the market board would would draw up a real business plan to show the Village at the January meeting.
“You need to create a business plan for the market,” he said, “which needs to involve it becoming a self-sustaining entity of some kind.”
He asked that the farmers market come back with the plan after its next meeting, in the spring. “Between now and April, a lot of that can be done,” he said. “”If your board meets and they say, ‘it’s too much work and tell the Village to give us money so we can open,’ then this board has to have a very different conversation.”
