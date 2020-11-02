Rob Reakes has been a Physical Education teacher for 30 years, 25 of those years in the Trumansburg Central School District. He and Angela McLennan teach all of the physical education and health classes at Trumansburg Middle School, and they both have had to make major changes in their curriculum due to COVID-19.
Before leaving home, Reakes takes his temperature and completes the online CMC survey. During the month of September, he had morning bus duty where he met students and corralled them into the building. “I made sure the kids felt as normal as possible because they had this look of fear the first few days. I would walk with the kids and talk about how we were going to do this,” Reakes explained. “It just felt weird and was a lot for the students to digest and come up with answers. It was good to create some normalcy before the kids entered the building.”
Reakes does not have a homeroom, so he does not have to take the students’ temperatures like the classroom teachers do. He and Angela have only been able to use the gym for about three weeks because construction was behind due to COVID-19. The gym was divided into sections and used as classroom space. Luckily, the weather cooperated and he was able to get his classes outside. Fifth and sixth graders are grouped in pods and must stay with the pod for activities. The homeroom teacher teaches all of the subjects while special teachers (music, art, technology, and STEM) come to the pods in different 10-week blocks. PE is taught two or three times a week depending on whether it is an A or B day. Seventh and eighth graders are grouped in either Blue or Gold Cohorts. The Blue Cohort meets in person on Monday and Tuesday while the Gold Cohort meets on Wednesday and Thursday. All other days, students learn online.
The locker room is off limits, so kids do not change their clothes like they normally would. For Reakes, first period is eighth grade physical education. Second period is seventh grade PE. Third period, sixth graders have PE. Fourth period, Reakes teaches eighth grade Health. He sets up his phone on a tripod so he can stream the class to those at home. Fifth period is his lunch. Sixth period is Reakes’s virtual remote classroom for Health and PE. Using Google Classroom, he posts workouts kids can do from home, including biking, hiking, running or any suitable activity to get credit. When finished, students complete an online form with comments to receive points. Virtual students must complete two workouts a week while hybrid students complete one. Reakes records this information on a spreadsheet and assigns 10 to 20 points to students depending on the activity. Students are held accountable for grading and attendance.
During period seven, Reakes supervises an eighth grade pod while they are eating lunch in their room. Weather permitting, students may go outside for the remainder of lunch. Reakes has PREP eighth period. This is not really a rest period for him because he has to check or recheck tests and look at online entries and log the data in. It is a lot of record-keeping and Reakes spends a great deal of time in front of the computer. Ninth period, Reakes has fifth graders for PE.
Physical Education classes are limited as to what the kids can do. They cannot play regular sports or anything that requires touching. Outside, they can play non-touching games like Shadow Tag. Balls are not shared. Line soccer is allowed because the ball only touches feet. Inside, students use yoga mats for individual core work and have been using the fitness center. Normally, Reakes would have a class of 18 to 23 students, but with only about 11 in a class, it makes social distancing on the equipment easy. “Hand sanitizer is used if hand contact is made,” said Reakes. “The fitness room is more labor intensive because we have to sanitize all of the equipment after every use and after every class. It is worth the effort because the kids love to use the equipment. We space the students out and turn on the music. It is a lot more work for us, but I am glad that we have that space. The kids have been really good about keeping their masks on and will ask if they need a mask break.”
“The biggest difference between past years and this year is that the limitations are significant and we can’t do most of our normal units. We are working it out and figuring out what to do, but the playing field seems to change daily,” Reakes remarked. “It is difficult to speak with a mask on all day and harder to keep the kids separated. I miss seeing the online kids in person and just miss having those kids around.”
The major challenges center around organization. “Everything is different, like having different shaped blocks and trying to fit them together. There is a lot of record-keeping this year which is boring, but has to happen,” mused Reakes. “I see the kids in the building and start to feel a bit of fear because they are immersed in this all of the time, but occasional anxiety is worth being here in person.”
On the positive side, the lower numbers of students mean that Reakes can spend a lot more time with each individual. He has gotten to know the kids better and has more time connecting with them. In Health classes, he includes the kids by asking, “How is this working for you?” This year there is no template to follow, so he and his students can create one that works for all of them. New patterns can be created and the kids like being asked if something may be possible to do or not. Reakes has been made to stretch his teacher muscles like he has not had to do in a while.
So far, virtual attendance has been lot better than in the spring because there is a higher level of accountability. “On Fridays, I will call parents about students who are not doing their work. I talk to parents and express my concern.” Reakes mentioned. “Sometimes it is due to technology issues and I try to help parents because they might not know how to fix it.” All students have Chromebooks and the district has facilitated internet connections or Hotspots so kids can get the work done. Teachers have laptops which allows for less lost class time. They have all the information they need to go from class to class and do not have to use the classroom computer.
“Principal Megan Conaway has worked so hard to make a difficult situation work. All of the teachers are also working hard to adapt on a daily basis. People are reinventing things every day to make the best possible situation for all of the kids. It’s like Megan is working on a three-dimensional chessboard and has done a really great job keeping the pieces moving and everything on track. Everyone is doing all they can and we are still standing,” Reakes smiled.
