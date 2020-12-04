Bus drivers are very important members of the school community. They are the first adults kids see every morning after they leave home and the last they see as they get off the bus after school. These men and women also take students on field trips and to sporting events and musical competitions and performances. Bus drivers are responsible for keeping children safe in a calm and friendly environment. Many set the tone for the kind of day kids will have at school. Kendra Trimm is one such person.
Trimm began driving bus for Trumansburg Central School District in 2012 after rigorous training to receive her license. She drove the run to George Junior Republic for a couple of years before being assigned to a BOCES run. At the time, there were so many high school kids taking courses at BOCES that two bus runs had to be created. For the past few years, Trimm has had the special needs run where she picks 10 to 12 children up at their homes, drives them to their school at BOCES, picks them up in the afternoon, and drives each one home at the end of the day. The kids have assigned seats for spacing and, incase there is an accident, she can easily tell if all her charges are still there and whether they are injured or not.
It is the responsibility of bus drivers to keep their bus clean inside and outside. At the end of her run, Trimm would sweep and mop the inside of the bus, picking up items that the kids might have accidentally left behind. Trimm also must keep the outside of the bus clean. Not only is it good for the district’s image, but it is a safety factor. Windows, mirrors, windshields, and lights must be clean to be able to see and be seen clearly in all directions.
Bus drivers have requirements to drive for TCSD. Before the first year of driving is up, they must take a 30-hour course. Every year, drivers must pass a yearly physical and a defensive driving test with students, examiners, and observers on board. A written test is given every other year and drivers take an onboard test without students, but with a 19-A examiner. They also take physical performance tests and are subject to random drug tests. An annual abstract is pulled from DMV records to see if each has a clean driving record. Three times a year, evacuation drills are done with students. Each driver is required to take three mandatory refresher courses per year.
In March 2020, Trumansburg schools went to all virtual learning and the bus drivers were out of work … almost. Under the direction of Transportation Supervisor David Ink, Trimm, Andrew Muraca, Denise Blass, Stefanie FitzPatrick, Bill Austic, and Brenda Gaige began delivering food to families who were receiving free or reduced breakfast and lunch. Originally, families had to come to school to pick up food, but that proved to be ineffective, so drivers were asked to deliver food instead. Each driver was assigned certain families and food was delivered sanitarily and socially distanced. This continued for the remainder of the school year.
In September, school started up again, but with a big difference – fewer students on each bus. There was only one less run than normal because the kids were still spread out all over the district. Trimm was still doing the special needs BOCES run, but with only six children instead. Jin Young Smith is her bus monitor and Trimm still drove to the children’s homes to pick them up. Riders have assigned seats, but with fewer kids, social distancing was not a problem. They wear masks at all times. If children forget their masks, one is provided. Some kids will bring their own sanitizer, but Trimm is not allowed to have any on the bus due to the alcohol content of the product. When it is over 45 degrees, she keeps the roof hatches and some windows open to circulate air.
After dropping her children off at BOCES and returning to base, Trimm cleans her bus and sanitizes the steering wheel and gearshift knob. Then a mechanic, wearing a backpack-type apparatus, comes onboard and sprays the whole inside with sanitizer. At 2 p.m., Trimm leaves for BOCES to pick up her riders, drives them home, and, once back at school, the whole cleaning and sanitizing process is done again. On Oct. 26, BOCES had to shut down for a week due to positive Covid tests and Trimm was out of a job for the duration. Dave Ink asked her to be a monitor or a substitute bus driver, but she did not like the uncertainty of not knowing what she was going to do every day. “I’m a planner and it was hard when I was out of my normal routine,” Trimm explained. “Some people don’t mind that, but, for me, it was stressful, so I took some time off. When BOCES was up and running again, I began my own route again.”
Trumansburg was all virtual because of Covid until Nov. 30. One would think that the bus drivers would be furloughed for the duration and that was true for some drivers, but not for all. If a run came up because high school students needed to catch up or get extra help, a driver was called back. Every Friday, four vans were on the road delivering packets of classwork and information to some students. Trimm still did her special needs run. Denise Blass had the private school run. Ginger Mosher took the C-Tech students to TC3 where they are taking college-level courses. Mike Kirk and Mary Ferretti drove the high school students who are taking classes at BOCES to their destinations. “The bus garage is a ghost town at work,” Trimm observed.
“It has been stressful,” said Trimm. “You never know when you are getting a phone call that something is closed and your normal schedule is up-ended. You just don’t know what is going to happen day to day. If the kids have symptoms, they have to get a test and it may take days before they get the results. Wearing a mask while driving has been a big challenge for clear vision and it took time adjusting to wearing one while driving. The kids can’t see my face either when I greet them. They have been great about wearing their masks though. The kids are tough, are doing the best they can, and seem to be handling the stress. I think it is comforting to them that my run had continued.”
“I have been impressed with our department. We have all had to adjust and the department has done a really good job at it,” Trimm mentioned. “Our department really doesn’t get a lot of attention and we are doing all we can to keep everyone safe. It takes lots of work to maintain the buses and we are all going with the flow. We are the heroes behind the scenes.”
