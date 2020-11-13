Rachel Kloppel has been a teacher in the Trumansburg District for five years. In pre-COVID years, she would begin her day teaching two classes in the high school and then travel to the middle school where she would teach four classes. Not only is her schedule different this year, she doesn’t even have the use of her middle school classroom.
Normally, Kloppel would start her day by teaching Studio Art and Digital Photography. Now, because of the high school’s block scheduling, she teaches Studio Art during Block 1 on Monday and Wednesday. Tuesday and Thursday, those students are virtual and she has a PREP period to pull together lessons for the following week and get them online. Kloppel also uses the time to check in with her students. She does not stream her classes, preferring to prepare lessons accessible by everyone. Friday’s office hours are used to meet with students. At the end of the block, Kloppel travels to the middle school for the rest of the day.
Last spring, Kloppel was told that her classroom would be inaccessible this year due to the planned construction and that she had to move all of her supplies to a storage space on the first floor of Trumansburg Middle School. During construction, her room was torn apart to make room for the new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) space. Her classroom was being bumped out toward the playground so the STEAM room could be constructed between her room and the technology room. Due to lack of materials attributed to COVID-19, construction is behind and she does not expect to have a room again until the end of the school year.
So, what to do with her middle school classes? Kloppel decided to focus on digital art since all of her students have Chrome Books. This was very feasible because of its construction and was more equitable with the kids in-person and at home. “At first, the technology was not working the way I wanted it to. We also had new technology to learn and new computers to become familiar with plus we had to learn how to teach remotely,” Kloppel said. “I have access to the Smart Boards in the classrooms, but they aren’t all the same and the technology wasn’t always cooperating. For example, I had my students working on pre-election information and the page was blocked. I had to make up a new plan on the spot. There are still some issues, but we have been told that new ceiling equipment has been ordered and that should take care of the problem.”
The number of students in the classrooms have changed, too. While fifth and sixth grade classrooms have about 15 students, seventh and eighth grades only have about 10 in each room. During Kloppel’s day, she moves from classroom to classroom to teach art while the kids stay in their rooms. Fifth and sixth graders are divided into four pods and each pod gets art for 10 weeks. Seventh and eighth graders are in cohorts and receive in-person art twice a week for 10 weeks too. The other days are virtual. Kloppel is not streaming her classes, but prefers to make videos and post them online since art can be self-directed.
Kloppel’s schedule varies depending on the day. For example, on Wednesdays, she has Studio Art in the high school for 80 minutes. This is the only day she will see these students in person. Then she has 40 minutes to travel to the middle school and prepare for her classes. Period 4, she has eighth graders in-person for digital art. They have recently begun a new project studying election posters and issues. Students will eventually create their own posters. Period 5 is her lunch. Period 6 is PREP. Seventh period is in-person art for seventh graders. Period 8 is in-person fifth grade art and Period 9 is sixth grade in-person art. While seventh and eighth graders only have in-person art twice a week, fifth and sixth graders have art every day.
“It has been a challenging year. Some people compare it to being a first year teacher,” Kloppel explained. “I have the tools and resources under my belt, but the frustration level is still high. I am finding joy just being with the kids, but think they are affected most with the construction projects combined with COVID. I found it hard to work out my schedule at first, but got the hang of things just in time for the seventh and eighth graders to come off of total virtual learning due to the construction delays and had to do it all over again. It was a big challenge because is was just in time for mid-marking period progress reports too.”
Kloppel feels that the virtual kids seem to struggle the most because some of them do not have the support at home that they need. Some do wonderful things, but there are also kids who do not show up at all. Many students are pretty regular and are participating while others are sporadic and not involved. It is also a challenge to keep up with grading and developing lessons for in-person, hybrid, and all virtual. Another challenge is finding different ways to present work and keep the grading equal for all three forms of learning. “Last spring, we were using a rubric with high pass, low pass, and no comment. This year we are using participation, trying, assignments, and paying attention to develop the grading rubric. The grading is a bit unsettled and I have six marking periods in the high school and four marking periods plus progress reports to complete in the middle school. There are also a ton of variables to deal with the kids who are learning at home,” Kloppel remarked.
“Communication work across teams and with teachers has been a definite positive. Some creativity has to come into play with the curriculum and how the students respond to it. The smaller groups are nice and I’ve gotten to know the kids better. Sometimes I feels a bit disconnected with the hybrid kids because I don’t see them as much as I would like to. Classroom management is not a problem with fewer students. The kids and I don’t seem to have difficulties wearing masks either. The kids have been very good, but social distancing has been hard on them. Even when I ask them to turn and talk, it is hard for them to hear each other. Google Meet has been a good place to guide the students. Some kids log on a lot because they just seem to want to talk. It is a good place to catch up on things and socialize too. Everyone is doing the best they can, but sometimes I feel like we are building an airplane in the sky while it is flying.” Kloppel mused.
