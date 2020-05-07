For most restaurants that have chosen to stay open following the stay-at-home order and social-distancing laws passed down March 22, new and creative adjustments are being tested on menus, hours and inventory in order to attract and maintain a steady flow of business. Here’s a shortlist of how some restaurants have responded to COVID-19 in Trumansburg.
Hazelnut Kitchen
Last week, after the Hazelnut Kitchen effectively closed its doors on March 16, its employees set up a gofundme to help keep the Hazelnut’s doors open and keep “fresh, farm produce coming in.” As of the writing of this article, the Hazelnut surpassed its goal of $7,200 – the amount currently stands at just under $9,000 – and opened its business for service for a three-day period between May 1 and 3.
In an Instagram post on April 19, owners Lisa Jonckheere and Justin Paterson thanked customers for continuing to support small businesses in this unprecedented time and updated followers on the Hazelnut’s status.
“Every week we sit down and discuss ‘if’ we should open the following weekend. Is it safe, will people come out, can we make the food cost work? We cross our fingers and hope we are making the right decisions in an unknown time. Thankfully the community is being safe and are going out to support small businesses.”
Hazelnut Kitchen will be open from May 8 to 10, offering a “deli style menu to go” that includes an array of soups and cheese platters, along with dishes pierogis, shrimp and chicken gumbo and pork shoulder.
Little Venice
Little Venice has made a lot of changes to its menu in the last few weeks. Instead of the larger, fuller menu customers are used to seeing, Little Venice now offers a “Temporary Limited Menu” that does not include homemade pasta or a selection of seafood options.
The restaurant now offers two new specials for families in quarantine: one large, one-topping pizza with a dozen wings for $22, and one large, one-topping pizza with a large garden Salad for $20. Plus, the restaurant will deliver to your home at no charge on Wednesdays.
Manager Jessie Gardner credited the community for the restaurants open doors. “The community here has been really great,” Gardner said. “We’ve been able to get a lot of donations with community support. The first couple of weeks were pretty rough, but the community here is really holding us together and trying to support us.”
Customers can find their new “Temporary Limited Menu” on Little Venice’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LittkeVenice/).
Ron Don’s
Ron Don’s has also seen a few changes. The restaurant is now only open 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. It still offers the same menu, available on its website (http://rondonsvillagepub.com/menu/), plus daily specials, which customers can call ahead to learn about or find out more about on the Ron Don’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Ron-Dons-337096597099/).
The previous week’s menu featured the following items:
Thursday: Spaghetti and homemade meatballs, with garlic bread and salad $12.00
Friday (night): fish dinner, served broiled (lemon garlic, Cajun, or blackened), or fried, with a side dish, salad and bread $15.00, as well as fried shrimp dinner, with a side, said and bread for $17.00.
Everyday sheet pizza specials, 33.95 for a cheese sheet pizza, 20 wings and 2 two liters of soda.
Wok This Way
They say the first year for any business is the hardest, and one would think that amid the COVID-19 pandemic that would be doubly true. However, not for Wok This Way. Owner Josh Seamon opened the Chinese food restaurant in October 2019 and said business has remained as steady as ever.
“It’s hit or miss every day, but since the virus hit it’s been pretty consistent,” Seamon said. “We’re getting close to a hundred [orders] everyday, pretty much; on a slow day its maybe fifty, sixty or seventy.”
While Wok This Way is not offering any special deals yet, its prices continue to remain affordable. The cost for a single dish does not exceed $13, and its combination platters available during the lunch hour continue to remain popular.
Last week, Wok raffled off a spice box from FreshJax Organic Spices with a $15 Gift Certificate to Wok This Way. Seamon said he plans to do more raffles in the coming weeks.
