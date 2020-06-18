After nearly four decades in the classroom, Karen Murray wrapped up her final school year as a business teacher at Charles O. Dickerson High School this month.
Murray grew up in Trumansburg and graduated from Charles O. Dickerson High School in 1979. She went to Alfred State College for two years and then transferred to Nazareth College for her undergraduate degree. Her master’s was earned at Elmira College. Murray has worked at Charles O. Dickerson High School for 37 years in Business Education. She and her husband Ted have two grown children, Shauna and Tyler, and one grand-daughter, Rae Ellen.
Since Murray began her career in Trumansburg, many things have changed. For example, the courses are different. Students learned keyboarding on electric typewriters and she taught shorthand which she loved because of the English grammar it contained. Computers and copy machines were not available and she had to use ditto machines to create papers and documents for her students. Now, students use computers and her current enrollment can receive college credits at Tompkins Cortland Community College. She teaches Business Math with teacher Jeff Richards, accounting (an independent study class), and Leadership in Action with Neil DeRaiche. Her college computer class includes instruction in Word and Excel. Unfortunately, upon her retirement, the Board of Education has eliminated her position.
The Leadership in Action class has been a lot of fun and Murray has been doing it for 10 years. “We try to do activities to make school better. They are positive and service activities and we reach out to the community,” she said. “In June, we put on a carnival for the elementary school children. This year, we are trying to plan a virtual carnival through Google Classroom that the kids can do in the home setting. My students are planning a scavenger hunt, an obstacle course, dance, arts and crafts, and games.” The Leadership in Action class also administers the Back Pack Program for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Aide Kelly Masterson gathers the food and the high school students prepare the backpack bags that are then delivered to the school nurses for distribution.
Murray was actually not sure that she was going to retire, but she did some research to see what her pension was going to look like and made some inquiries. That information helped to make her decision. She would like to babysit more for her grand-daughter like she has been able to do while the stay-at-home order has been in place. “There are also a lot of changes coming down the road and I asked myself, ‘Do I really need this?’ Both of our kids and my grand-daughter live close too.”
Ted and Karen want to down-size in the next few years. Going through all of the accumulated stuff in the house will take time. Ted plans to retire in a few years and they would like to travel. Both are fond of taking cruises. They were supposed to go to the Caribbean last year, but the trip was cancelled. They rescheduled, but it got cancelled again. They would like to go to Italy and have considered booking a trip for November. No matter what, it will be nice to plan vacations and not to have to adhere to the school’s schedule. Karen would like to rekindle her golf game and get back out on the course. She also likes to garden, read, and spend time in their pool.
Online teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a good experience for Karen. Some classes like keyboarding, Business Math, and Money Management are already online. “It has been a pretty easy transition working at home,” Karen mentioned. “Ted is also working from home and in the same room, so we try to keep our meetings separate. Some of my students have had a rough time with time management. They will send in work one week and not the next. Some have a tough time working out my class with other activities. I try to lighten up my classes like using Mad Libs for typing class and have created different documents. It hasn’t been horrible. The toughest part is seeing how the kids are relating. They need my class to graduate and I wonder if they are getting support from home. This experience has gotten me ready for retirement because I am home and it is weaning me from the classroom.”
Karen will certainly miss the kids and her colleagues. She is thinking about subbing to remain in contact, but she is not sure what school will really look like when it reopens in the fall. Some high school retired teachers have lunch once a month to stay in contact and Karen is really looking forward to doing that. She is glad that she made the decision to retire before the coronavirus struck.
“I taught with Larry Clapp for many years and we really had a lot of fun,” Murray said. “We would put on music and dance around the classroom. I see former students and enjoy it when they come back for a visit. You do something for so long and you can’t help but miss it when you retire. I didn’t want to work until I was 70 and wanted to just enjoy life outside of school. This has been a good career to have when raising a family too.”
Karen continued, “I have always been passionate about what I teach because they are real world skills, but when your courses are elective, you don’t get as many kids. I am grateful for the kids who took my classes and I am sorry that some classes won’t be taught anymore because I feel they are still important even today.”
