The City of Ithaca announced on Tuesday that lanes at West Seneca St. will be closed on July 29 during working hours.
Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. construction will resume working to install new water and sanitary sewer services. The construction is expected to impact left lane traffic and parking at the 300 block of West Seneca St. (NY 79W) between Albany St. and Plain St.
The city has not offered any suggested detours. Drivers and commuters expecting to be in the area should plan accordingly during the aforementioned times.
For additional information contact Don Corwin, Erik Whitney, or Matt Sledjeski, DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
