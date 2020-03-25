The Lansing Town Council unanimously passed a resolution granting a waiver to Village Solars, LLC from the Planned Development Area (PDA) for the Village Solar project on March 18.
The company specifically requested a waiver for a building permit for constructing the buildings on 117 Village Circle before the completion of the community center. Village Solar hopes to construct two buildings on the lot at a time so that the construction workers can work full-year round. Rocco Lucente of Village Solars said at a Planning Board meeting on Feb. 24 there are approximately 54 employees of full-time equivalence working on the site who are tasked with constructing two buildings per year, and in order to complete the workload another permit is needed.
In the resolution the Town Council agreed to grant the waiver on account of the following stipulations:
The building permit for 117 Village Circle will be issued prior to “substantial completion of the Community Center.”
A certificate of occupancy will only be issued for 117 Village Circle after a certificate of occupancy is issued for the Community Center.
“A Stormwater Operation, Management, and Reporting Agreement (SOMRA) must be executed by Town Supervisor Edward LaVigne and the authorized signatories for Village Solars - Village Circle,” before building permits are issued for 117 Village Circle and the Community Center.
The following documentation must be submitted: all required stormwater documents, the SOMRA, “certified or surveyed and sealed drawings depicting the location and elevations of all stormwater facilities and structures” (including ditches and swales), updated Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP), all overdue SWPPP Inspection Reports, and “all the trails specified in the PDA must be completed before the final Certificate of occupancy shall be issued for whichever building is built last (either building 2 or building 22).”
With the waiver, Village Solar plans on building both the community center and the buildings on 117 Village Circle at the same time. The company will not receive a Certificate of Occupancy for 117 Village Circle until the community center is complete and has a Certificate of Occupancy of its own. The previous plan was to have the community center complete with a Certificate of Occupancy before a building permit would be issued for 117 Village Circle.
