Like every municipality in Tompkins County, the Town of Ulysses is looking ahead and project possible shortcomings in certain revenue departments for the 2020–2021 fiscal year. At a meeting on April 28, the Town Council sifted through the 2020–2021 budget to determine which revenue sources will be safe and which sources may take a hit.
Town Supervisor Nancy Zahler said she expects the town to collect all of the revenue from property taxes in the next fiscal year.
“The property tax was levied and collected and we have received that,” Zahler said. “That portion of our budget is in and secure and available to us.”
However, Zahler said external revenue sources such as sales tax, mortgage tax and state aid may dip due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy.
“We might not get any of our CHIPS [Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program] funding – the highway reimbursement for paving our roads … usually there’s a dollar figure budgeted and if we spend that we can get 100 percent of that back,” Zahler said. “Their funds were included in the budget at the state level, but we know that the state is absolutely crushed on its budget front, and it’s very unclear whether the federal government will help states.”
In the month of March, the town made $56,496 in sales tax revenue, which was about $3,000 less than it made in March 2019. Despite this, Zahler believes the gaps between those monthly totals will grow over the next few months. Surprisingly, the town saw its first of two mortgage tax revenue orders ($79,992) this year more than double itself from last year ($34,420). In fact, that amount alone eclipsed the town’s estimated revenue total of $65,000 for 2020.
In a hypothetical scenario, if the town were to lose 30 percent of its revenue sources across the board – excluding any CHIPS funding – it would expect to lose $334,793 in revenue. Zahler said the council could make some adjustments to the budget in order to offset a loss like that.
“We looked through and it seems as though we could … cap funding some major projects on the highway side, which is one of our largest budgeted areas, and some other estimated projects that were in other funds,” she said.
She said in this scenario, she tried to protect contracts the town had entered into and any assets she deemed to be essential.
“When we started making these assumptions, my goal was to try to protect our town staff as our most valuable asset,” she said. “That’s the way we serve the public – that we assume that we would attempt to reduce all the nonessential spending for 2020 and not just push it forward into 2021, because we know that that year is going to be harder, but really have the cuts [to] the spending that doesn’t happen this year.”
The town’s recreation department could potentially see some cuts to some of its programs, like any of its upcoming summer programs, if needed as well.
“All of those expenses haven’t even fully come out yet, because we haven’t made that for sure,” she said. “But there’s fees attached to running those programs that would also come out. There’s some clear recreation cuts that are included in there, but not the full … expense.”
In the event that the cuts made to the budget are not enough to make up for the losses in revenue, Zahler said the town would use a portion of its unassigned fund balance.
“We would attempt to use a small amount as possible from our unassigned fund balance, basically that funds that we do accumulate from underspending in previous years,” she said. “We have been prudent over the years, allowing that to build to a comfortable place to a savings account for a rainy day.”
Towards the end of the discussion, some of the councilpersons offered how they think the budget will be impacted due to the virus. Councilwoman Katelin Olson said she expects the state government to take a significant bite out of state aid.
“I think the place we need to be very conservative is state funds,” Olson said. “I think they are going to pick our pockets like nobody's business, because they can, and why wouldn’t they to balance their budget? … Where my in-laws live, in Orleans County, they’re looking at an estimate of losing 50 percent of expectations from the state. I don’t know if that’s a reasonable number for us. It’s a place to start.”
