Last month, after several years of deliberation, the Dryden Town Council finally came to the agreement that the one-lane bridge along Freese Road will be replaced with another one-lane bridge, not a two-lane one.
“This is a compromise proposal that meets some of the community’s strongly-held feelings and some things we are swallowing that weren’t a part of our original set of goals,” Varna resident Laurie Snyder said at a Town Council meeting on April 16. “I think this is a very positive step forward.”
Councilman Dan Lamb was the one who drafted the resolution to make it a one-lane bridge. Lamb said the challenge that held this project up for so long was finding the balance between the requirements of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the desires of Varna residents, who want to preserve the historical significance of the bridge being one lane.
The NYSDOT has a policy set in place for one-lane bridges that municipalities have to abide to not only have a one-lane bridge, but also receive any state funding for the project. One stipulation is that in order to remain or become a one-lane bridge, it must meet the state’s limit on “trips per day” for vehicles.
According to Lamb, the Freese Road bridge accumulates over 2,000 trips per day, which is seven times more than the state’s limit. This meant that the Town of Dryden would not be able to have a one-lane bridge installed in that location, and it would not be able to use the Bridge NY aid that it was granted to fund the project, unless it did one of three things: (1) put in a new two-lane bridge next to the current one-lane bridge; (2) make Freese Road one way; or (3) install traffic signalling to keep bidirectional traffic.
The town went with the third option, but Varna residents saw the idea of putting traffic signalling there as unnecessary since very few car accidents occur on the bridge.
“The feedback from the Varna residents was, ‘We never needed signalling. Why should we do something different now,’” Lamb said.
What helped put an end to the stalemate was having the NYSDOT specify to the public the three options to choose from in order to have a one-lane bridge.
“Often when I’m communicating what I think the state requires, people have thought that’s just my opinion,” Lamb said. “That’s my interpretation; that’s not what the real rules are.”
Eventually, both sides compromised. Lamb said he was originally in favor of having a two-lane bridge built because Varna residents were not willing to commit to having traffic signalling implemented, but he was flexible with how many lanes there should be. He said it was the council’s ultimate goal to have a bridge that was wider and safer than the current one.
“I said, ‘You know, I’d be fine with a one-lane bridge, but here’s why you guys have to give some ground about traffic signalling,’” Lamb said. “For the town, what we really wanted more than anything is a weight-unlimited bridge, something that any emergency vehicles or DPW vehicles could cross.”
The resolution to make it a one-lane bridge passed unanimously on April 16, although Councilwoman Kathy Servoss disagreed with the council’s decision. Servoss said she thought a two-lane bridge would be the proper choice based on the state’s one-lane bridge policy when it comes to traffic. Despite this, she was willing to vote in favor of the project because of the safety measures that would be implemented.
Lamb said the level of traffic on the bridge will be debatable over time once the new bridge is constructed. He said spoke with county officials, like Fernando de Aragon, Executive Director of the Ithaca-Tompkins County Transportation Council (ITCTC), who do not see an increase in traffic in that area in the future.
“I think it’s arguable whether there’s going to be an increased level of traffic on this bridge over the next 50 years,” he said. “It doesn’t connect any key, growing destinations. The main traffic patterns in this area are going in and out of Ithaca, not going from Ellis Hollow to, I guess, the Village of Lansing. I mean, that traffic does occur; I won’t deny it. But it’s not a route that anyone I know predicts to grow.”
“It has a big hill and a sharp right turn, a 90-degree turn. … It goes through a lot of Cornell land, so that area is not going to be built into a strip mall. Transportation routes are really based on destinations, right? If you don’t have any strong, anchored destinations between Ellis Hollow and that section of the Town of Dryden and Town of Ithaca, if those aren’t seen as growing destinations, then it’s hard to envision why a lot more traffic would go across that bridge.”
